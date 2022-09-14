Madison City Council member Gary Halverson resigns after threats, vandalism

UPDATE:

Madison Ald. Gary Halverson said late Wednesday that he planned to resign from City Council after receiving threats and having his home vandalized, a week after news broke that he briefly belonged to the Oath Keepers.

Halverson said his wife suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from past trauma and that the harassment was triggering for her.

"For anyone who has PTSD, or lived with someone who does, knows that when something happens that is triggering, it is absolutely terrifying, and that terror can last for days or weeks or longer. I am unwilling to put her or my family through this any longer," he said in an email.

Halverson has said he did not properly vet the right-wing extremist group and that he quit shortly after he joined. After news broke about his affiliation with the group, he was criticized by Council President Keith Furman and Vice President Jael Currie. Oath Keepers has been accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"I am deeply saddened that our current state of politics is filled with fear and intimidation tactics. The ends do not justify ANY means," Halverson said in the email. "I started out on this journey to help my community because that is who I am. I am proud of my accomplishments and have been honored to work with so many great people who live and work in this city."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Madison Ald. Gary Halverson in an email to City Council members on Wednesday said he received threats and his home was vandalized after news broke that he had briefly joined a right-wing extremist group in mid-2020.

Halverson also asked council President Keith Furman, who with council Vice President Jael Currie had publicly condemned Halverson’s association with the Oath Keepers, to denounce attacks on his family and property.

“Given that your statement was inciteful, I asked you please denounce the physical attacks and vandalism directed at my home and family,” he said. “Your words, like Donald Trump’s leading up to January 6th 2021, have moved others to violence.”

Founded in 2009, the Oath Keepers is a loosely organized conspiracy theory-fueled group that asks its members to vow to defend the Constitution “against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” promotes the belief that the federal government is out to strip citizens of their civil liberties and paints its followers as defenders against tyranny. The group has been accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Halverson has said he joined without a full understanding of what the group was.

In response to Halverson’s email, Furman sent an email to him and the rest of the council saying “threats and vandalism are unacceptable” but that “our statement wasn’t the cause of your troubles — it’s your past actions. Your desire to deflect is disappointing.”

Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko said police responded to a vandalism complaint at Halverson’s property on Wednesday morning, but no further information was available and an investigation was continuing. Lisko had no information available on any threats made against Halverson, who had not responded to a request for comment Wednesday from the State Journal.

On Sept. 7, the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism identified Halverson as one of six elected officials from Wisconsin whose names appeared on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists.

Halverson, elected to serve the East Side’s 17th District in April 2021, responded by saying he joined without vetting the organization and is no longer a member.

“I thought I joined an organization that welcomed veterans who cared about our democracy,” he said in an email on Sept. 7. “I was misled and I terminated the membership two months later in Aug 2020.”

A day later, Furman and Currie condemned Halverson’s association with the group and said it was up to him to decide if he can continue to be a council member “with this secret now being public.” They also said the information calls into question the motivation behind Halverson’s public votes and that voters will have a chance to decide who will represent them in April 2023.

Halverson issued an additional statement later that day saying he quit the Oath Keepers four months before the 2020 presidential election and was “further disgusted by the abhorrent attack on our democracy on Jan. 6.”

On Sept. 12, Halverson posted a note on his city webpage saying it had been a difficult week for him and his family, and thanking constituents for overwhelming support.

“I made a mistake when I joined a group that deceived me and other veterans. I quickly corrected it. I apologize for the embarrassment, distraction, and pain this has caused,” he said. “Statements and comments from other elected officials referring to me as a white supremacist or associating me with it are abhorrent, extremely offensive, and possibly defamatory.”

In his Wednesday email to the council, obtained by the State Journal, Halverson called the statement from Furman and Currie “misleading and cruel” and said it led to “threats against me including vandalism at my home.”

“I do not expect you to recognize or appreciate that I disavowed and left the organization before the 2020 presidential election and the events of January 6,” he said.

Furman shared two emails in response, one sent to Halverson and all council members and a second to Halverson.

In the first email, Furman said he wouldn’t engage in a back-and-forth via emails to all council members, called threats and vandalism unacceptable, and accused Halverson of deflecting.

In the email to Halverson, Furman reiterated, “I’m sorry you experienced vandalism and are receiving threats. No one deserves that and it’s completely unacceptable.”

He also asked if Halverson could point to any parts of the joint statement that were inaccurate, and that he would be happy to correct it.

“You were entitled to join that group and I’m certainly entitled to be disgusted by it,” he said.

Furman also sent Halverson the Wikipedia page on Oath Keepers from May 2020.

Currie had not responded to requests for comment.