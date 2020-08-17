You are the owner of this article.
Madison City Council member eyes state funds for soundproofing near Truax
Fighter jets

The Wisconsin Air National Guard is planning to bring a squadron of F-35s to Truax Field.

A Madison City Council member is calling on the Wisconsin Legislature to let people living near Truax Field claim refundable tax credits to offset the cost of soundproofing their homes once the Wisconsin Air National Guard brings a squadron of F-35s to the base.

The resolution sponsored by 16th District Ald. Michael Tierney says if the federal government does not provide money for soundproofing, the Legislature should provide tax credits to cover the costs of new doors, windows and insulation to deaden noise, and air-conditioning systems so that residents could keep their windows closed in the summer months.

“The city of Madison does not have financial resources to assist these homeowners,” the resolution notes.

After more than three years of study, the U.S. Air Force in April announced that the Truax-based 115th Fighter Wing was getting 20 of the F-35s to replace the F-16s that have been at the base since 1992. The $90 million planes are expected to arrive in 2023.

The state is facing huge projected budget deficits due to the COVID-19 economic shutdown, and Tierney acknowledged that lawmakers might not want to approve the tax credits in the near term. But federal funding for soundproofing could fall through, he said, or not be enough to cover homeowners’ costs, and with more than two years before the jets arrive, “now is the time to make the ask of the state Legislature.”

“If we don’t ask, we’re not going to get it,” he said.

The Republican-controlled Legislature in October overwhelmingly passed a resolution supporting the F-35s, but Madison residents have been sharply divided over the basing decision, known as a beddown. Many in the business community see the planes and associated construction at the base as a boon to the local economy. Others worry about the noise and other environmental fallout from the jets in the lower-income, more racially diverse neighborhoods around the base.

In early April, the City Council approved a resolution opposing the jets in Madison. Tierney said a majority of his constituents were in support of continuing the mission at Truax, and he voted against the resolution.

An Air Force environmental impact study found that the 115th would conduct 27% more takeoffs and landings with the F-35s, exposing more than 1,000 additional homes to average daily noise of 65 decibels or more — a level deemed “incompatible” with residential use, though not uninhabitable.

The study also found the F-35 would be about 5 decibels louder than the current F-16s on takeoff. The threshold for human perception is generally a change of about 3 decibels, while an increase of 10 decibels is perceived as doubling the noise level.

