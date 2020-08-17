Madison City Council member eyes state funds for soundproofing near Truax

A Madison City Council member is calling on the Wisconsin Legislature to let people living near Truax Field claim refundable tax credits to offset the cost of soundproofing their homes once the Wisconsin Air National Guard brings a squadron of F-35s to the base.
The resolution sponsored by 16th District Ald. Michael Tierney says if the federal government does not provide money for soundproofing, the Legislature should provide tax credits to cover the costs of new doors, windows and insulation to deaden noise, and air-conditioning systems so that residents could keep their windows closed in the summer months.
“The city of Madison does not have financial resources to assist these homeowners,” the resolution notes.
After more than three years of study, the U.S. Air Force in April announced that the Truax-based 115th Fighter Wing was getting 20 of the F-35s to replace the F-16s that have been at the base since 1992. The $90 million planes are expected to arrive in 2023.
The state is facing huge projected budget deficits due to the COVID-19 economic shutdown, and Tierney acknowledged that lawmakers might not want to approve the tax credits in the near term. But federal funding for soundproofing could fall through, he said, or not be enough to cover homeowners’ costs, and with more than two years before the jets arrive, “now is the time to make the ask of the state Legislature.”
“If we don’t ask, we’re not going to get it,” he said.
The Republican-controlled Legislature in October overwhelmingly passed a resolution supporting the F-35s, but Madison residents have been sharply divided over the basing decision, known as a beddown. Many in the business community see the planes and associated construction at the base as a boon to the local economy. Others worry about the noise and other environmental fallout from the jets in the lower-income, more racially diverse neighborhoods around the base.
In early April, the City Council approved a resolution opposing the jets in Madison. Tierney said a majority of his constituents were in support of continuing the mission at Truax, and he voted against the resolution.
An Air Force environmental impact study found that the 115th would conduct 27% more takeoffs and landings with the F-35s, exposing more than 1,000 additional homes to average daily noise of 65 decibels or more — a level deemed “incompatible” with residential use, though not uninhabitable.
The study also found the F-35 would be about 5 decibels louder than the current F-16s on takeoff. The threshold for human perception is generally a change of about 3 decibels, while an increase of 10 decibels is perceived as doubling the noise level.
State Journal readers debate the F-35 fighter jet coming to Madison
A collection of letters to the editor about the prospect of the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard operating the new F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field in Madison.
As a businessperson and a resident of the North Side of Madison I am highly supportive of the F-35 project because it would assure the continu…
I appreciate State Journal's coverage of the proposal to bring F-35 fighter jets to Truax Field. I am a nurse serving a neighborhood adjacent …
Letter to the editor: "It's about Truax Field, the 115th Fighter Wing and protecting of all the citizens of the United States and our neighbors to the north and south. Strategically, we are in an optimum location to do this."
Imagine our government putting a factory next to your house that emits randomly up to 121 decibels of window rattling noise, lowers your prope…
To all of the people who live near the airport and are upset about the F-35s -- if you bought you home after 1939, you knew the airport was there.
Letter to the editor: Forget the noise (although it is torture for those of us with tinnitus). An inconceivable amount of our money -- more than a trillion of our tax dollars -- is being used to build machines whose sole purpose is to kill and destroy.
Letter to the editor: "I care about a clean environment, but I care about people and jobs more."
I read Pat Richter's opinion piece, "Just another weekend for the 115th Fighter Wing," in the Aug. 26 State Journal, and it was very good. How…
Is it wise to render entire neighborhoods uninhabitable? Is it wise to lower the quality of life with noise-related stress and health risks? I…
For the last 40 years I've had a quote from President Dwight D. Eisenhower on my refrigerator door. It is from his "Cross of Iron" farewell me…
Letter to the editor: "The plan to bring F-35 fighter jets to Madison's Truax Field raises many concerns."
We are very disappointed in the many Madison and Dane County elected officials who have failed to state their views on the proposed F-35s at t…
While I understand why some residents may welcome F-35s at Truax Field, I question whether it makes sense to intensify aircraft activity in an…
I would like to show my support for the 115th Fighter Wing and for them being selected for the F-35 mission. The people who work there are goo…
If you support our armed forces like I do, please consider showing your support for the F-35 expansion coming to Madison. A small yet vocal co…
Wednesday's letter to the editor "Fighter wing is key asset to state" gushed enthusiastically about the possibility of having F-35s based here…
I strongly support the Wisconsin Air National Guard 115th Fighter Wing getting the F-35 fighter jets.
I have lived within a few minutes of Truax Field in Madison for over 35 years. Our home is in the flight path of the planes and jets flying in…
The Air Force has released its draft environmental impact statement for locating a squadron of F-35A fighter jets at two locations.
In 2016, President Obama visited Hiroshima and called “for a world without nuclear weapons.” We can contemplate this calling during the August…
People in our East Side neighborhoods are concerned about the possible use of Truax Field as headquarters for the F-35 fighter jets.
Putting the F-35 fighters in Madison makes us more at risk of counter-strike targeting, not safer.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.