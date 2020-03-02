Madison City Council member announces run for Melissa Sargent's state Assembly seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Part of that skill set includes six years spent — from 1978-84 — as a legislative aide research clerk for the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, where Stewart said became well versed in administrative agencies and rules.

Stewart, who has been in a private law practice since 1984, said his professional experience would help him when pushing Democratic issues in a chamber that has a 63-36 GOP majority.

"I have a lot of experience working with people who disagree," Stewart said. "Very often the major challenge is trying to communicate in such a way that we can find a common ground. This is what I do for a living and I think that’s what’s needed in the Legislature, especially given how polarized politics has become."

Stewart said he would hope to focus on affordable health care, clean water, better schools and easier access to higher education.

While Stewart is currently the only candidate to announce for Sargent's seat, Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh, who was elected to the Madison City Council in 2015, said he has shifted his focus from considering a run for the 16th Senate District to considering a run for the 48th Assembly District seat.