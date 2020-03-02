Madison City Council member announces run for Melissa Sargent's state Assembly seat

First-term Madison Alder Lindsay Lemmer has announced she is running as a Democrat for the state Assembly seat to be left vacant by Rep. Melissa Sargent — setting up a contested August primary that already includes Madison attorney and former Assembly committee research clerk Walt Stewart.
Lemmer, who joined the Madison council last spring, announced her candidacy Monday, along with endorsements from seven current and former elected officials.
“This district includes some of the fastest growing areas in Madison, is home to important natural resources that need protection, and areas that have developed quickly and require state investment to make long overdue infrastructure improvements,” Lemmer said in a statement. “My work in the Assembly will be a continuation of my work as a City Council member: prioritizing the issues that matter to the people I represent and finding solutions that make their lives better and our community stronger.”
As an alder, Lemmer has worked on transportation needs, equity initiatives and access to government for Madison residents. She serves on the Plan Commission, Housing Strategy Committee, the Board of Public Health for Madison and Dane County, Board of Health Budget Committee, the President’s Work Group to Review Communication Tools and Processes, and Public Market Development Committee.
Those announcing support for Lemmer include current alders Shiva Bidar, Keith Furman, Arvina Martin, Patrick Heck and Rebecca Kemble; former alder Lauren Cnare; and County Board supervisor Kristen Audet, according to the release.
“Alder Lemmer will be an important addition to our State Legislature," Bidar said in a statement. "She understands policy, she knows how to work collaboratively to get things done, and she is dedicated to serving the people she represents. She has my enthusiastic support.”
Lemmer is a Madison native and received a Masters of Business Administration from Edgewood College and Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2005.
Lemmer will face Madison attorney and former Assembly committee research clerk Walt Stewart, who announced candidacy earlier this year, in the Aug. 11 primary.
Earlier this month, longtime Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona, announced on the Senate floor he would not seek re-election this fall, setting up a competitive race in the strongly Democratic 16th Senate District. Following Miller's announcement, Sargent, D-Madison, whose Assembly district is one of three in Miller’s Senate district, announced her candidacy for the seat, which opens up her spot this fall in the 48th Assembly District. Sargent officially stated she would not seek another term on the Assembly in the final session of the year last month.
"I saw that as an opportunity," Stewart, 64, said. "From my perspective, I think I would be very useful in that position and it would be a good use of my skill set."
You have free articles remaining.
Part of that skill set includes six years spent — from 1978-84 — as a legislative aide research clerk for the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, where Stewart said became well versed in administrative agencies and rules.
Stewart, who has been in a private law practice since 1984, said his professional experience would help him when pushing Democratic issues in a chamber that has a 63-36 GOP majority.
"I have a lot of experience working with people who disagree," Stewart said. "Very often the major challenge is trying to communicate in such a way that we can find a common ground. This is what I do for a living and I think that’s what’s needed in the Legislature, especially given how polarized politics has become."
Stewart said he would hope to focus on affordable health care, clean water, better schools and easier access to higher education.
While Stewart is currently the only candidate to announce for Sargent's seat, Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh, who was elected to the Madison City Council in 2015, said he has shifted his focus from considering a run for the 16th Senate District to considering a run for the 48th Assembly District seat.
"For now I think I am more interested in looking at the Assembly than the Senate," Baldeh said Thursday, adding that he expects to make a formal announcement in the next week or two.
As for Miller's Senate seat, Sargent will face independent candidate and Monona Grove School Board president Andrew McKinney. McKinney has identified as a Democrat in the past but said he has chosen to run as an independent because the Democratic Party has moved too far left and both the Republican and Democratic parties have failed to produce results.
Others considering a run for the 16th District Senate seat include Assembly Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg and 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former state Rep. Kelda Roys.
While both open seats fall in strongly Democratic districts, Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said both races have the potential to boost voter engagement, if even by a small number of voters. In what is expected to be a very close presidential race this fall, the party will take all the votes it can get, he said.
"What the party is excited about … is a primary and eventual nominee that inspires and turns out voters who can effect every race up and down the ticket," Wikler said.