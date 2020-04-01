Madison City Council meets via Zoom, formalizes state of emergency

“Members of the commission voting to deny the request stated that the proposed use of the subject site was not compatible with adopted plans or the intent of the demolition permit section, and did not represent normal and orderly development due to the traffic that would be generated by the use of the site,” according to minutes from the meeting.

City Attorney Michael May said the owner’s plans for 3630 Milwaukee St. are a permitted use under the city’s zoning code, which trumps other adopted plans by the city under state law.

Ald. Grant Foster, District 15, said the city made a mistake when it did not update its zoning code to match other plans guiding development on the site. The area is a prime location for new housing, Foster said, and not a distribution center.

“This is not a good deal for the city of Madison and not just for the adjacent neighborhoods,” Foster said.