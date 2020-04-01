Madison City Council meets via Zoom, formalizes state of emergency

As the coronavirus pandemic disrupts nearly every facet of community life and overturns daily routines, Madison’s City Council returned to a more familiar rhythm during its meeting Tuesday.
The Council moved through a hefty agenda, including adopting a resolution formally declaring a city state of emergency due to the pandemic, during the body’s first remote meeting using Zoom, the video conference call technology, in a meeting that stretched into the early hours on Wednesday.
“This is amazing. We’re meeting on Zoom,” Ald. Marsha Rummel, District 6, said to executive committee meeting members ahead of the City Council meeting. “We’re in a whole new world.”
Meanwhile, the Dane County Board of Supervisors met remotely March 19 and developed a toolkit for other local units of government to consider as they adapt to the pandemic.
COVID-19, the virus caused by the novel coronavirus, has infected over 1,000 people across Wisconsin, including 214 positive cases and two deaths in Dane County. Across the state, 16 people have died from the disease.
The emergency order adopted Tuesday empowers the mayor to make modifications, such as waiving fees and suspending the collection of late payment charges for parking violations. Alders voted, 13-6, with one alder absent, to adopt the order over concerns it gives the mayor too much power and cuts the City Council out of decision-making.
“Quick decisions and nimbleness over the next four to six weeks are going to be absolutely needed and necessary,” Council President Shiva Bidar said. “That is something a legislative body is not equipped to do.”
The emergency order ends June 2.
An alternate resolution, which was not successful, would have removed the authority of the mayor to “suspend the operation of, amend, create, or adopt city policies or ordinances, and suspend enforcement actions, that are not in conflict with existing state or federal laws, in order to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.”
“What took power away was the original mayoral proclamation that gave the mayor power over our resolutions and ordinances and relegated us to a thumbs up or thumbs down position,” Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, said.
The unprecedented public health crisis is shifting funds, jobs of public employees and the priorities of elected officials. It’s also cost the city approximately $108,435, excluding staff time, so far.
“Things are changing on a day-to-day basis. None of us know if these powers will be needed,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I believe staff and I have acted in the best of faith to take care of our residents and provide relief during a pandemic.”
F-35 fighter jets
The City Council also adopted a resolution that opposes locating a squadron of F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field because of the “significant adverse impacts” identified in a final Environmental Impact Statement.
“They’re just too costly for our city, for our most vulnerable residents, and we are requesting (the Air Force) to basically take us off the list for future F-35 basings,” Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, said.
Alders passed the resolution on a 13-5 vote with two alders absent.
On Feb. 19, the Air Force published the project's final Environmental Impact Statement, which confirmed Madison as the “preferred alternative” for a fleet of F-35 fighter jets. It’s the final step before the Air Force issues a final decision on the siting of the jets.
The jets would replace the Air National Guard 115 Fighter Wing’s aging fleet of F-16s. If Madison is chosen, a fleet of 18 F-35s would arrive at Truax in 2023.
The environmental report lists Madison as the preferred alternative for the F-35s and Montgomery, Alabama, as the preferred alternative for another F-35 fleet. Three other potential sites — Boise, Idaho; Jacksonville, Florida; and Selfridge Air National Guard base in Michigan — were also listed in the final Environmental Impact Statement.
The EIS confirms that the jets will be louder than the F-16s currently located at the base and that the number of flight missions will increase by 47%. It also notes that the impact falls mostly on neighborhoods near the airfield, where many residents are minority and low-income.
The report estimates that 1,318 households and 2,766 people would be exposed to noise levels of at least 65 decibels, rendering about 199 acres of land “potentially incompatible” with residential use.
“These impacts are contrary to the City of Madison’s values of equity, sustainability, health and adaptability as codified in our Comprehensive Plan adopted in 2018, the City’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Initiative, and undermine multiple long-term goals of City policy makers,” the resolution states.
A group in support of locating the F-35 jets in Madison, Badger Air Community Council, argues that the resolution was added too late to the City Council's agenda for proponents to provide their input.
Chris Arenz, executive director of the Badger Air Community Council, said bringing in F-35 jets to the base is the only way to keep the fighter jet operation, and the jobs that go with it, in Madison.
“The base will absolutely go away if we don’t get an F-35 mission,” Arenz said.
In a statement, Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce President Zach Brandon called the decision "tone-deaf."
The Air Force’s proposal has garnered strong opponents, from the grassroots advocacy level to state officials. In February, the Air Force released a summary of 6,400 public comments about the prospect of bringing the planes to Madison, most of them complaining about noise, lack of clarity about the impact of the noise and concern about the disproportionate impact on low-income and minority residents.
Milwaukee Street project
On a 14-6 vote, Madison’s City Council granted an appeal to the owner of property at 3630 Milwaukee St., who plans to turn the land into a parking lot to support an Amazon delivery center at 3650 Milwaukee St.
The appeal required a two-thirds vote of the City Council.
Leo Ritter and Company appealed the Plan Commission’s Jan. 27 decision to deny plans for a parking lot with access driveways and stormwater management improvements at the three-acre 3630 Milwaukee St. parcel.
“Members of the commission voting to deny the request stated that the proposed use of the subject site was not compatible with adopted plans or the intent of the demolition permit section, and did not represent normal and orderly development due to the traffic that would be generated by the use of the site,” according to minutes from the meeting.
City Attorney Michael May said the owner’s plans for 3630 Milwaukee St. are a permitted use under the city’s zoning code, which trumps other adopted plans by the city under state law.
Ald. Grant Foster, District 15, said the city made a mistake when it did not update its zoning code to match other plans guiding development on the site. The area is a prime location for new housing, Foster said, and not a distribution center.
“This is not a good deal for the city of Madison and not just for the adjacent neighborhoods,” Foster said.
The massive online retail company wants to combine properties at 3630 and 3650 Milwaukee St. and reuse part of the former Swiss Colony building, a 228,100-square-foot and two-building distribution center, for an Amazon Hub package distribution facility.
“The additional benefits that this will bring include 170 jobs to the city, which is really important during these current economic times,” said Aimee Bauman, a principal with Key Commercial Real Estate representing Leo Ritter and Company.
The project also expects to see $8 million of investment in redevelopment, Bauman said.
A third property, 3618 Milwaukee St., could be used for workforce affordable rental housing program, according to conceptual plans from Leo Ritter and Company. However, these plans are not currently in front of the City Council.
Leo Ritter and Company also plans to work with the Urban League of Greater Madison, Bauman said.
“The bigger issue is whether we can do more affordable housing and whether we will create more sustainable wage jobs,” Anthony said. “That is what hangs in the balance.”
Madison police in Milwaukee
The City Council upheld its support of a resolution authorizing Madison police officers to work in Milwaukee during the Democratic National Convention in July.
Alders previously adopted the resolution at its March 17 meeting. However, Ald. Paul Skidmore, District 9, requested that the City Council reconsider the vote.
“I have deep concerns about the number of officers we’re allocating during the busiest time of our season,” Skidmore said.
On early Wednesday morning, alders voted 12 to 6, with two City Council members absent.
Under the resolution, the intergovernmental agreement would run from July 10 through July 20. Madison could provide between 50 and 100 officers, some of whom may be from specialized teams such as SWAT, the Special Events Team, and motorcycle or mounted officers. Specific assignments are not yet known.
A provision of the intergovernmental agreement allows Madison to relocate officers if an event that requires a heightened police presence occurs in Madison.
Under the agreement, Milwaukee would reimburse Madison for equipment, salary and benefit costs and will provide lodging, transportation and meals for MPD staff. MPD estimates this cost to range between $975,000 and $1 million.
Milwaukee will not reimburse Madison for any administrative costs, such as those related to scheduling and payroll processing, which are estimated to be between $7,000 and $10,000.
The MPD will attempt to absorb the unreimbursed expenses in the 2020 operating budget, according to the resolution.
