Tuesday night's Madison City Council meeting has been postponed because of the pending major winter snowstorm ready to hit the city during the day and continuing through the night.
Council President Ald. Samba Baldeh, District 17, sent out an email to all council members Tuesday morning, rescheduling the meeting to Tuesday, Jan. 29.
"Streets will have about two inches of snow by the time of the meeting (6:30 p.m.) and there may be an additional five inches of snow by the time the meeting is over," Baldeh said.
"At this point, we will go ahead and cancel the council meeting and reschedule it as a special meeting on Jan. 29."
Baldeh said there wasn't enough notice time to conduct public hearing items on Jan. 29, so all public hearing items will be scheduled for the Feb. 5 meeting.