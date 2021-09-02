Madison City Council lays groundwork for ‘mission camps,’ more tiny house villages

Madison’s City Council paved the way for people to sleep and live outside in mission camps by approving a new zoning district Tuesday.
The council also approved, in separate proposals, a more streamlined process for creating tiny house villages — like the ones operated by Occupy Madison — and allowing for additional temporary encampments.
Meanwhile, the search for a permanent men’s shelter is ongoing, and people continue to camp in Reindahl Park. Also on Tuesday, the council declared a state of emergency in the east side park and agreed to pursue an alternate camping site on the southeast side, which will need to be rezoned under the new “mission camp” district rules.
Under the first new zoning district change, a mission camp is a facility owned, operated or funded by a nonprofit organization, religious group or government entity that provides a campground area where people can live temporarily or permanently in tents or other portable housing, like cars and campers.
“This is our first foray into something quite like this,” building inspector Matt Tucker said.
The council adopted a substitute version of the proposal that removes a rule limiting the site to 30 tents in response to feedback that people use multiple tents.
If Madison were to operate or fund a mission camp, it would be considered a permitted use. This means it wouldn't need additional approval from the Plan Commission. Additional approval would be required if another nonprofit or religious group were to run a mission camp.
The second new zoning change would make it more straightforward to create future tiny house village sites. Currently, Occupy Madison operates two villages in the city: one on North Third Street and the other on Aberg Avenue.
“The hope is folks will be able to establish this use with greater ease in other sites across the city,” said Heather Stouder, director of the city's Planning Division, at a Plan Commission meeting Aug. 23.
During Tuesday's council meeting, Ald. Grant Foster, District 15, successfully proposed removing language that prohibited overnight guests.
Finally, the last zoning text change allows local governments, in addition to nonprofits and religious institutions, to establish portable shelter missions. This would include a situation where a church sponsors a smaller group of people to camp on its property.
Madison previously allowed portable shelter missions in certain places in the city with additional approval, but one hasn’t been established yet. The approved change allows them as a permitted use in all zoning districts.
