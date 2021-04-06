Madison City Council incumbents Skidmore, Kemble lose bids for re-election

"In modern history, it's extremely rare for incumbents to be defeated," said veteran Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who's served since 1995 and ran unopposed on Tuesday. He credited strong challengers and the allegations against Skidmore and perceptions, fair or not, that Kemble was soft on crime.

Current council President Sheri Carter defeated activist challenger Brandi Grayson in the South Side’s 14th District to keep a seat she’s held for three terms.

In other contested races with incumbents, Ald. Patrick Heck defeated Benji Ramirez Gomez in the Near East Side's 2nd District; Ald. Lindsay Lemmer topped Charly Rowe in the East Side's 3rd District; Ald. Syed Abbas held off a challenge from Tessa Echeverria in the East and North side's 12th District; Ald. Keith Furman beat Aisha Moe in the West Side's 19th District; and Ald. Christian Albouras defeated Erica Lee Janisch in the Southwest Side's 20th District.

In races for open seats, Juliana Bennett beat Ayomi Obuseh with low turnout in the student-dominated 8th District around UW-Madison; Yannette Figueroa Cole defeated Mara Eisch in the Near West and Southwest side's 10th District; and Jael Currie topped Matt Tramel in the East and Far East side's 16th District.