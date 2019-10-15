MononaGolfCourse3

Golfers enjoy a summer round at the Monona Golf Course in 2018, which was the worst year yet for Madison's public golf courses at a loss of more than $800,000. This year, the courses project an additional loss of $500,000. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

The Madison City Council on Tuesday authorized loaning the city's public golf courses up to $1.5 million to provide a short-term fix to ongoing financial problems.

Under the resolution, approved on a unanimous voice vote, the city can give the public golf courses a cash advance in the event of a shortfall at the end of 2019 and future years. 

This year, the courses are expecting a shortage of around $500,000.  

Madison’s 72-hole, four-course golf system has been in the red for years, with 2018 seeing a record loss of more than $800,000. The courses’ ongoing financial problems were exacerbated last year by flooding that resulted in closures for part of the season.

The measure also establishes a loan repayment structure for an $813,000 advance the city gave the courses at the end of last year to keep them afloat.

City Finance Director David Schmiedicke has said the resolution is a short-term fix for the golf courses’ financial woes.

Mayor Sayta Rhodes-Conway has appointed a Golf Task Force to seek long-term solutions, which could include full or partial closures or a subsidy from the city.

Also Tuesday, the council expanded the city's snow emergency zone and approved $4.1 million in funding for a major affordable housing project: 

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

