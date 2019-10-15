The Madison City Council on Tuesday authorized loaning the city's public golf courses up to $1.5 million to provide a short-term fix to ongoing financial problems.
Under the resolution, approved on a unanimous voice vote, the city can give the public golf courses a cash advance in the event of a shortfall at the end of 2019 and future years.
This year, the courses are expecting a shortage of around $500,000.
Madison’s 72-hole, four-course golf system has been in the red for years, with 2018 seeing a record loss of more than $800,000. The courses’ ongoing financial problems were exacerbated last year by flooding that resulted in closures for part of the season.
The measure also establishes a loan repayment structure for an $813,000 advance the city gave the courses at the end of last year to keep them afloat.
City Finance Director David Schmiedicke has said the resolution is a short-term fix for the golf courses’ financial woes.
Mayor Sayta Rhodes-Conway has appointed a Golf Task Force to seek long-term solutions, which could include full or partial closures or a subsidy from the city.
Also Tuesday, the council expanded the city's snow emergency zone and approved $4.1 million in funding for a major affordable housing project: