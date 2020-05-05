Madison City Council gives green light to improving dangerous Highway 12-18 crossings

The Madison City Council gave the green light Tuesday for the city to help fund a $37 million project to improve dangerous highway crossings on the Southeast Side.
On a 15-5 vote, the council authorized an agreement with the state Department of Transportation, Dane County, the town of Cottage Grove and the Ho-Chunk Nation to create a new diamond interchange with an overpass for Highway AB at Highway 12-18 — one of the most dangerous intersections in the city.
The five groups would share costs for the project, with Madison’s portion estimated at $5.5 million. The plan is aimed at reducing crashes and improving access to Yahara Hills Golf Course, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and other locations.
“This is a crucial opportunity to leverage grant and state funding in order to make these improvements, which are so long overdue and so long needed and will undoubtedly save lives,” said Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, 3rd District.
With 35 crashes, 19 injuries and one fatality between 2014 and 2018, the intersection of Highway AB and Highway 12-18 is the third-most dangerous in the city. The intersection of Millpond Road and Highway 12-18 — with 55 crashes, 17 injuries and one fatality between 2014 and 2018 — is the second-most dangerous.
Ald. Michael Tierney, whose 16th District includes the intersections, said driving through them is like “playing Russian roulette.”
“The primary purpose of this project is safety,” city transportation director Thomas Lynch said.
The intersection at Millpond would be limited to right turns and prohibit highway crossings. Frontage roads north and south of Highway 12-18 would serve Millpond and surrounding locations, including the county landfill, the golf course and businesses that surround the Ho-Chunk properties.
The diamond interchange at Highway AB would include ramp terminals and roundabouts.
Daniel Brown, executive manager for Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, supported the project. He said Ho-Chunk Gaming is looking to expand its casino and the current intersections are unsafe.
“It’s not all about money,” he said. “It is about safety.”
Alds. Grant Foster, Rebecca Kemble, Zachary Henak, Marsha Rummel and Max Prestigiacomo voted against the project. Foster said he was against freeway expansion because it increases the use of vehicles.
“This is an unsustainable approach to transportation,” Foster said.
But Ald. Arvina Martin, 11th District, said postponing a project that would improve safety would be “unconscionable.” She noted that most of the costs would be shouldered by DOT.
DOT plans to apply for $10 million to $15 million in federal grant money to support the project.
The $5.5 million from the city, which would come from borrowing in 2022, would be used for the frontage roads that serve city parcels.
If funding is secured, the project would begin in 2022.
Building purchase
Also Tuesday, the council unanimously authorized the purchase of a 28,000-square-foot building on a 1.6-acre site at 1810 S. Park St. from the Stopple Revocable Trust for $1.2 million. The property will be held for future redevelopment.
The property has to be used for affordable housing, business creation and assistance, and retaining retail, according to an amendment the council adopted.
Ald. Sheri Carter, 14th District, has said the purchase will spur economic development on the South Side.
The site is currently occupied by the cosmetology school K Beauty Supply and small offices, Carter has said. The city could become a landlord for a while to shape the building’s use and seek proposals for redevelopment sometime in the future.
Other business
- The council unanimously rejected a request from Madison’s only strip club for new private viewing booths.
Visions Nightclub, 3554 E. Washington Ave., had also requested upgrades to the performers’ locker area and improvements to better secure liquor. Those requests were sent to the Alcohol License Review Committee for reconsideration.
The council also confirmed Justin Stuehrenberg as Metro Transit general manager for a five-year term.
