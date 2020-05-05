Madison City Council gives green light to improving dangerous Highway 12-18 crossings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Madison City Council gave the green light Tuesday for the city to help fund a $37 million project to improve dangerous highway crossings on the Southeast Side.

On a 15-5 vote, the council authorized an agreement with the state Department of Transportation, Dane County, the town of Cottage Grove and the Ho-Chunk Nation to create a new diamond interchange with an overpass for Highway AB at Highway 12-18 — one of the most dangerous intersections in the city.

The five groups would share costs for the project, with Madison’s portion estimated at $5.5 million. The plan is aimed at reducing crashes and improving access to Yahara Hills Golf Course, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and other locations.

“This is a crucial opportunity to leverage grant and state funding in order to make these improvements, which are so long overdue and so long needed and will undoubtedly save lives,” said Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, 3rd District.

With 35 crashes, 19 injuries and one fatality between 2014 and 2018, the intersection of Highway AB and Highway 12-18 is the third-most dangerous in the city. The intersection of Millpond Road and Highway 12-18 — with 55 crashes, 17 injuries and one fatality between 2014 and 2018 — is the second-most dangerous.