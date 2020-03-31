Madison City Council gives green light to Amazon project on East Side

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The Plan Commission denied the proposed use of the smaller parcel because commissioners said a site that functions primarily as a parking lot is not compatible with the city’s plan for the surrounding neighborhood, which envisioned a housing or mixed-use development there.

But assistant city attorney John Strange said the proposed uses of that parcel are all “permitted uses,” and the city cannot stop Amazon from using it that way because of constitutional protections for property owners.

Alds. Tag Evers, Marsha Rummel, Patrick Heck, Rebecca Kemble, Mike Verveer and Grant Foster voted to reject Amazon’s plan.

Evers said the city was making a decision based on the threat of a lawsuit from Amazon, rather than its residents. He said members of the neighborhood spent “countless hours” putting together a plan for their community, and their hopes for affordable housing on the site are being “stolen from them.”

Amazon, though, said it would build a low-cost housing development on a parcel to the west of where it plans to put its new facility. Its promise was met with skepticism.

“Is this an Amazon promise or is this just a tease to gaslight you?” said Lou Host-Jablonski, a member of the public.