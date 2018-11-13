The Madison City Council finalized Tuesday a $347.6 million 2019 capital budget that prioritizes planning projects over construction, and again stymies a plan to introduce body-worn cameras for police officers.
Council members took an unanimous voice vote to approve the capital budget, which relies on a record $185.4 million in authorized borrowing, while the body also backed all nine proposed changes to the spending package. Late Tuesday, the City Council was also considering the 2019 operating budget.
Prior to taking up the budgets, the City Council denied, for the second time, a $600,000 payment to the developer of the Judge Doyle Square project that was meant to resolve a legal dispute.
The most expensive change the body made to the capital budget Tuesday was adding $5.7 million for flood mitigation projects in light of the flash flooding and sustained high-water levels that threatened parts of the city in late summer.
About $1 million in the capital budget was also shifted to be added to the new $5.7 million targeted for flood mitigation. The funds will provide $775,000 for watershed, flood and planning studies, $1.17 million for land purchases, and $5 million for public works projects resulting from the August flooding.
"There are many spots in my district that were horribly affected by these floods as well as other folks on the West Side," said Ald. Arvina Martin, 11th District.
Mayor Paul Soglin originally offered his executive capital budget in September at a cost of $336.6 million, but amendments made by the Finance Committee and the City Council bumped it up to the $347.6 million budget that passed Tuesday.
Some of the major projects include $30 million for a new fleet services headquarters on the Far East Side, $7 million to begin a four-phase, $57 million overhaul of Metro Transit's worn facilities on the Near East Side, and $2.9 million for planning the reconstruction of John Nolen Drive.
In what is becoming an annual debate, the City Council pulled out funding for a Madison Police Department pilot program on body-worn cameras.
In September, the Finance Committee put $104,000 into the capital budget to purchase 47 body cameras and equipment to run a pilot program, but Ald. Amanda Hall offered an amendment that would remove that money. It passed the council on a 16-3 vote.
"We've gone around and around as a city on body cameras and whether they are part of the solution, not really much of a solution or what have you," Hall said. "This is once again not the right answer for Madison."
Some argued that body cameras could negatively impact undocumented immigrants and victims of domestic violence, while members of a city committee examining the Madison Police Department urged the council not to fund the equipment until the committee makes its recommendations on police policies and procedures, which are expected to come in February.
The council unanimously approved $100,000 for 2019 and placed $100,000 in each of the subsequent four years under the non-binding Capital Improvement Plan to speed up the installation of concrete pads at Metro Transit bus stops that don't have them in order to provide better accessibility.
Late Tuesday, the City Council was also poised to debate 11 amendments to a $332 million 2019 operating budget.
With little money available, the City Council was set to consider several options that would shuffle money around to fund certain priorities. There was about $16,000 going into the meeting that could be added to the budget before the city would hit the state-mandated levy limit.
One amendment sought to redistribute new money targeted for a violence prevention initiative to other programs.
Soglin included $300,000 in his executive operating budget to be added to the $400,000 the city provides for violence prevention peer support programs.
With funding tight, though, Ald. Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, and others were seeking to cut $150,000 from the $300,000 bump and redirect the funds to other priorities, such as funding programs for Centro Hispano of Dane County and Lussier Community Education Center.
"In order to continue the efforts that we are currently doing, we need to be able to hire more staff. It's a must," said Anthony Cooper, executive director of the Focused Interruption Coalition, one of the groups that receives peer support funding.
Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, was also offering another amendment that would move $250,000 of the $300,000 into neighborhood centers instead.
The operating budget would strength the Police Department's Special Victims Unit by adding new positions to the unit with the emphasis on addressing sex trafficking and crimes against children. It also bumps some investment in neighborhood centers and tourism.
Going into Tuesday's meeting, the budget was expected to add about $73 in property taxes for a total bill of $2,583 on the average-value Madison house of $284,868.