Madison City Council fails to pass proposal for homeless men's shelter near East Towne Mall

"It's crazy how long overdue this permanent shelter site is," Sutter said. "This shelter is only one piece of the puzzle but it is essential."

Opponents argued the building is inappropriate for a shelter because it's far from other service providers and worried about economic harm on already struggling businesses in the East Towne area.

"I feel that a more central Madison location would be better served with the men that stay there," said Bridget Welch.

The City Council could have voted in late March on the purchase, but opted to wait until the winners of the April election were sworn in.

Shannon Barry, who lives a block and a half from the temporary Fleet Services shelter, said a lot of the concerns by opponents during the March meeting "really seemed to be steeped in stereotypes about those experiencing homelessness."

"We have had nothing but positive experiences with the guests of the Porchlight shelter on First Street, the gentlemen have been truly gentlemen," Barry said.

Site search

Matt Wachter, city planning, community and economic development director, said the city and county started to really explore permanent site options after the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year.