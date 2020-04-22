Madison City Council elects new leadership, welcomes new campus-area alder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison’s City Council moves into the next two years amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with Ald. Sheri Carter, District 14, and Ald. Syed Abbas, District 12, as president and vice president of the city’s legislative body after elections Tuesday.

The new leadership team replaces Alds. Shiva Bidar, District 5, and Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1, who have served as the president and vice president of the council for the past two years.

Carter, who spoke to her family’s history in Madison and individual integrity, said the City Council needs to be focusing on health care, the aftermath of the eviction suspension, housing and COVID-19.

“Yes, we are in a period of uncertainty because of the coronavirus. We are entering the most challenging fiscal session in recent history,” Carter said. “I am prepared, experienced and ready to lead the council forward without interruption.”

Carter was first elected in 2015 and previously served in the role of vice president from 2018-2019. She won the presidency position Tuesday over Ald. Arvina Martin, District 11, in an 11-6 vote.