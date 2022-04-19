Madison City Council elects new leadership, to decide police body cameras

Dealing with a packed agenda, the City Council late Tuesday chose new leadership but was still considering several controversial items, such as police body cameras, a new men’s homeless shelter and a new charge for the recycling program.

In a contested race, the council voted 11 to 9 to elect Ald. Keith Furman, 19th District, as the the new council president, defeating Ald. Nasra Wehelie, 7th District. Ald. Jael Currie, 16th District, defeated Ald. Charles Myadze, 18th District, by 12 to 8 vote to become vice president. They will serve one-year terms.

The new leadership succeeds outgoing president Syed Abbas, 12th District, and vice president Arvina Martin, 11th District. All council members are up for re-election in the spring of 2023.

The job of council president "is to help empower others," Furman said. He cited priorities of giving the council office the tools it needs to thrive; engaging residents; investing in training for council and committee members; and finding better methods to deal with conflict on the council.

"We need to find a way to stop the personal attacks," he said.

Given a number of high-profile items Tuesday, the council delayed a decision on a first-ever prohibited harassment and discrimination policy for the 20-member body, which doesn't have such rules like other city employees. Earlier in the evening, the council's Executive Committee, which was to make a recommendation on the proposed policy, voted unanimously with one abstention to refer the proposal to the committee's May 24 meeting.

Controversial decisions

At 9:30 p.m., the council was only beginning to hear public testimony on several hot topics, including police body cameras.

Introduced in December, the proposed pilot would test body cameras on officers in the department's North Police District. The resolution would release $83,000 included in last year's capital budget to purchase 48 cameras and related equipment, but police now anticipate it could get the cameras on loan from a manufacturer, in which case that money would be used for other needs related to the pilot, such as processing and storing video.

Supporters call body cameras a tool to hold both police and civilians accountable and argue the pilot would help inform whether they're worth pursuing citywide. Opponents see body cameras as a costly addition to an already bloated police budget and fear the devices would be used against communities of color and other marginalized groups.

While research is mixed on whether cameras help reduce the incidence of police use of force and complaints against police, their use has steadily increased. A state Department of Justice survey from 2020 found about 63% of the 434 Wisconsin law enforcement agencies that answered questions about body cameras use the devices to some extent.

The council was also to consider a "resource recovery special charge" of about $50 a year per household that would apply to all curbside recycling customers, including most single-family homes and properties with eight or fewer residential units and some smaller commercial parcels.

The charge will not be imposed on properties that use private recycling services, including larger residential parcels, most commercial properties and all industrial properties.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and three council members proposed the ordinance adding the charge.

The special charge is estimated at about $4.10 per month, or about $50 annually per household. The charge would generate about $1.5 million in its first half year for the city's $360.3 million operating budget. In its first full year, in 2023, it is estimated to generate $3 million. The charge is not based on volume so as not to punish those who recycle more of their waste, officials said.

The council was also to decide whether to develop a permanent homeless men's shelter at a vacant, city-owned property at 1902 Bartillon Drive on the Far East Side and starting the process of selecting design and engineering services and an operator for the facility. It will take about three years to complete the project.

The city is now using a temporary shelter at the city's former Fleet Services building at 200 N. First St. on the East Side, which will be soon be transformed into the $16.5 million Madison Public Market. The city will spend the coming months creating a temporary shelter at a city-owned, 31,500-square-foot building on 2.67 acres that formerly held Savers and Gander Mountain stores, at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne Mall.

Electric bus purchase

The council approved a resolution to use $41.6 million in federal funding to buy 27 electric buses for the coming first phase of the city's bus rapid transit system, pushing the city's goal of an all-electric BRT closer to reality.

The resolution authorizes a contract with New Flyer of Winnipeg, Manitoba, to purchase the initial 27 zero-emission buses and approving the next steps for the 15.5-mile first phase of the BRT project that will run roughly from East Towne Mall to West Towne Mall. A future route will run from north to south.

It calls for a base order of 27 60-foot all-electric articulated buses, which is more than half of the 46 vehicles needed to operate the upcoming BRT system. It also includes an option to add 19 more vehicles if more funding becomes available through the federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act and Small Starts grant programs.

