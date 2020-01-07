Madison City Council: Edgewood can host games on field, repeal its master plan

After a yearlong battle with the city of Madison and surrounding neighbors, Edgewood High School can now host games on its athletic field — something the city prohibited last spring.

The City Council voted 15-5 to allow repeal of Edgewood’s master plan, which the city said limited the use of the athletic field to only practices and gym classes. The vote just met the three-fourths majority needed for approval after neighbors filed a successful petition against repeal.

Without the master plan, Edgewood has free reign to host games on the field, but cannot have night games unless it applies with the city to install lights.

Conflict over the field has been escalating for more than a year. Since late 2018, many neighbors have been organizing in opposition to field upgrades. Last spring, the city said all games are technically illegal. In August, the private Catholic school filed a federal lawsuit against the city, alleging religious discrimination.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she was “disappointed” with how the conflict has unfolded.

“Bombs are flying in Iraq and this is what we’re talking about,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We could have done a much better job in resolving these issues before we got here.”