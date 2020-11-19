Madison City Council eases marijuana restrictions

Under the ordinances, Madison police would not be allowed to refer cannabis cases for prosecution if they involve less than 28 grams as long as they do not involve violations of other provisions, like smoking marijuana near a school.

Though it is currently a violation of state statute and federal law to possess or consume cannabis in the city, the Madison Police Department, at the direction of the Dane County District Attorney's Office, would not refer charges for cases that only involve possession of less than 28 grams, according to the proposed ordinance.

In Wisconsin, possession of any amount of marijuana is a misdemeanor and punishable by up to six months in prison and a $1,000 fine. Subsequent violations could land an offender a felony, punishable by up to 3.5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to the ordinance's fiscal note, the new rules would likely result in fewer cannabis-related citations. From Jan. 1, 2019, through Aug. 1 of this year, 468 cannabis citations were issued, representing an estimated $54,000. Of that, about $14,000 has been paid.