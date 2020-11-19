Madison City Council eases marijuana restrictions

Following approval by the City Council Tuesday, it is now legal to smoke a joint outside in Madison.
The council’s actions allow individuals 18 and older to carry up to 28 grams, or slightly less than an ounce, of cannabis or cannabis derivatives on private or public property with permission of the owner, landlord or tenant.
Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, said the measure is “long overdue” and that it is “preposterous and outrageous” that the Wisconsin State Legislature has not moved toward legalizing and regulating adult use of cannabis like many other states
“It’s absurd that residents of our community can simply drive down to south Beloit and legally purchase marijuana at a dispensary there now and the same just should be true here,” Verveer said. “Just think of all the tax revenue and all the good it could do across our state.”
He also pointed to racial disparities among those who have been cited for casual possession of marijuana by the Madison Police Department.
Referencing a study spanning 20 years of data, Verveer said 51% of citations were issued to white people, while a little over 43% issued to Black people. In Dane County, approximately 7% of the population is Black.
“There are undeniable racial disparities,” Verveer said.
Eighteen alders co-sponsored the measures in addition to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. The ordinances passed on a voice vote, though Ald. Paul Skidmore, District 9, was recorded as voting ‘no.’
Ald. Max Prestigiacomo, District 8, called the approval a “long overdue victory for social justice.”
“I'm somewhat hopeful after seeing nearly unanimous support for decriminalization and am looking to the future, which has to be full legalization,” Prestigiacomo said. “Even further, I hope that we recognize the need to use tax revenue from cannabis to fund reparations for Black and Indigenous people of color in our community.”
The actions update a 1977 ordinance — one of the earliest municipal decriminalization ordinances — that allowed the possession of up to 112 grams of marijuana or 28 grams of cannabis in a private area.
The newly adopted ordinances also allow possession of drug paraphernalia for cannabis use; ban consumption in a motor vehicle while in operation, on school property, within 1,000 feet of any school or on school buses; and prohibit smoking cannabis in any place where smoking of cigarettes and other tobacco products and devices are prohibited.
Under the ordinances, Madison police would not be allowed to refer cannabis cases for prosecution if they involve less than 28 grams as long as they do not involve violations of other provisions, like smoking marijuana near a school.
Though it is currently a violation of state statute and federal law to possess or consume cannabis in the city, the Madison Police Department, at the direction of the Dane County District Attorney's Office, would not refer charges for cases that only involve possession of less than 28 grams, according to the proposed ordinance.
In Wisconsin, possession of any amount of marijuana is a misdemeanor and punishable by up to six months in prison and a $1,000 fine. Subsequent violations could land an offender a felony, punishable by up to 3.5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
According to the ordinance's fiscal note, the new rules would likely result in fewer cannabis-related citations. From Jan. 1, 2019, through Aug. 1 of this year, 468 cannabis citations were issued, representing an estimated $54,000. Of that, about $14,000 has been paid.
Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, included a measure in the 2019 budget to legalize the use of cannabis for medical purposes, decriminalize for any use possession of up to 25 grams, and establish an expungement procedure for convictions involving less than 25 grams. This ultimately was not passed.
Former MPD Chief Mike Koval spoke publicly in support of the state legalizing, regulating and taxing the drug. In nonbinding referendums, Dane County has consistently approved of the state legalizing marijuana.
