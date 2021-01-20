Madison City Council denounces U.S. Capitol riots, calls for peaceful transition of power

A day before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Madison City Council called for a peaceful transition of power and condemned the acts of extremist supporters of President Donald Trump that led to a deadly, hours-long siege of the nation’s Capitol building.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and all alders sponsored and adopted a resolution Tuesday denouncing the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol building, calling it domestic terrorism and ensuring that they do not align with Madison’s values.
“The city of Madison is committed to defending democratic institutions, the integrity of our elections, and the security of people and facilities that carry out the democratic process,” the resolution states.
According to the resolution, data from the Anti Defamation League’s 2019 report on murder and extremism found that domestic extremists killed at least 42 people in the United States in 17 separate incidents in 2019, making 2019 the sixth deadliest year on record for domestic extremist-related killings since 1970.
Further, the report found that 90% of extremist-related murders in 2019 were linked to right-wing extremists, and 81% of extremist-related murders in 2019 committed by white supremacists.
The resolution goes on to denounce, among other things, anti-government extremism, extremist conspiracy theories, white supremacy, racism and misinformation that create an “an alienated and mistrustful electorate, undermine democratic institutions and processes, and increase the likelihood of violence.”
The resolution further commits Madison to fostering an environment within the city that “does not tolerate anti-government extremist, white supremacist, racist, antisemitic, misogynist, Islamophobic, anti-LGBTQ+, ableist, and other hateful speech and actions.”
Also, it commits the city to push back against hate and extremism through engagement with community leaders, a transparent government, public information-sharing on efforts to fight extremism and the “investigation and prosecution of those who commit criminal acts, consistent with civil liberties protections.”
Finally, the resolution “urges residents to join us by adopting these values in their own lives, calling attention to these harms, and denouncing hate and extremism to help keep us all safe.”
