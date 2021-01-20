Madison City Council denounces U.S. Capitol riots, calls for peaceful transition of power

The resolution goes on to denounce, among other things, anti-government extremism, extremist conspiracy theories, white supremacy, racism and misinformation that create an “an alienated and mistrustful electorate, undermine democratic institutions and processes, and increase the likelihood of violence.”

The resolution further commits Madison to fostering an environment within the city that “does not tolerate anti-government extremist, white supremacist, racist, antisemitic, misogynist, Islamophobic, anti-LGBTQ+, ableist, and other hateful speech and actions.”

Also, it commits the city to push back against hate and extremism through engagement with community leaders, a transparent government, public information-sharing on efforts to fight extremism and the “investigation and prosecution of those who commit criminal acts, consistent with civil liberties protections.”

Finally, the resolution “urges residents to join us by adopting these values in their own lives, calling attention to these harms, and denouncing hate and extremism to help keep us all safe.”

