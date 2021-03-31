Madison City Council denounces hate against Asian, Pacific Islander community members

Madison leaders condemned hate and violence against the Asian and Pacific Islander community in a resolution adopted Tuesday.
The formal action followed a 21-year-old white man shooting eight people in Georgia, including six women of Asian descent March 16. Two days later, hundreds marched to the Wisconsin State Capitol to demand an end to anti-Asian racism.
“... the City of Madison Mayor and Common Council vehemently condemns anti-Asian stigma, discrimination, racism, sexism, hate, and violence and stands in solidarity with its Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander community members,” according to the resolution.
The resolution also affirms the city’s commitment to creating “an inclusive, safe, and just society and culture,” denounces all hateful speech and bias-motivated violence and calls on residents to adopt these values in their own lives.
Asian Americans have long been targets of violence and stereotyping, but those incidents have increased since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The resolution cites findings from the Pew Research Center that since the start of the pandemic, 31% of Asian Americans reported experiencing slurs or jokes about their ethnicity and 26% express the fear that someone could physically attack them.
Also according to the findings, 38% of Americans overall and 58% of Asian Americans believe that it is now more common for people to express racist or culturally insensitive views about Asian Americans than before the pandemic.
State Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, acknowledged the pain of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander communities in Madison and across the country, saying “the trauma of not feeling like we belong continues to be exacerbated.”
She encouraged those tuning into the meeting to care for their community, combat blatant hate and stand up against microaggressions, painful jokes and stereotypes.
“Not only is diversity our strength but representation is not enough. As honored as I am to be the first Asian American legislator in the state legislature, it means nothing if I’m the last,” Hong said. “I am affirming that we can be better than just a performance and that we can take all of our different lived experiences and use that to build a better community.”
