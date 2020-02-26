Madison City Council denounces deportation of Southeast Asians

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison is home to over 2,600 Hmong, Lao, and other ethnic minority groups from Laos, according to the 2010 Census. Trump’s talks have led to fear and confusion among Madison’s Hmong community.

Hmong, Lao and other ethnic minority group refugees from Laos have made Wisconsin their home. To be deported would mean returning to an unknown country with no family ties and without knowing the language.

Mai Zong Vue, a member of the Hmong Institutes board, said the community was supposed to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Hmong diaspora. Instead, she said there’s “panic.”

“We’ve been here 45 years and looking forward, and now all of a sudden, we’re looking backward,” she said.

Addressing members of the Hmong community, City Council President Shiva Bidar said, “we do stand with all of you.”