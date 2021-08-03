Madison City Council denies zoning change for apartment project at Wonder Bar site

With a $40 million project stalled over objections to demolishing the Prohibition-era Wonder Bar steakhouse, the Madison City Council on Tuesday rejected zoning changes for a proposed 18-story apartment building that would have taken its place.

Without discussion, the council unanimously agreed with the Plan Commission's recommendation to deny zoning changes for McGrath Property Group's proposal to demolish the Wonder Bar, 222 E. Olin Ave., and the Coliseum Bar & Banquet, 232 E. Olin Ave., and make way for a building with 290 apartments, 16,000 square feet of commercial space and five levels of parking.

On July 26, the Plan Commission unanimously rejected a demolition permit for the project, but did so in a way to allow McGrath to bring forward a revised proposal.

While commission members were supportive of more housing, they objected to the potential loss of the Wonder Bar, which has deep ties to Chicago mobsters as a Prohibition-era roadhouse. The structure — built in 1930 — isn't currently a local landmark, but a group of citizens has submitted an application to make it one and provide more protection to the Wonder Bar.