Madison City Council denies liquor license for Schenk’s Corners Stop-N-Go again

The council first denied the license at its Jan. 5 meeting, and voted 12 to 7 to do the same Tuesday. Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, District 3, requested reconsideration of the item, saying a Kwik Trip representative was unable to speak at the January meeting.

David Ring, community relations manager for Kwik Trip, said Tuesday that the store improves the neighborhood by providing healthy groceries, take-home meals, security cameras, a no-fee ATM and postage stamps for purchase, among other amenities.

“This is not a new store moving to the area, only different owners who have an established presence in the city of Madison and, again, a strong record of performance and compliance with respect to alcohol laws,” Ring said.

Some neighborhood residents are opposed to Kwik Trip holding a license at this location. In addition to alcohol density concerns, they disagree with the decision to remove postal services from the store, the closure of the neighboring laundromat and Kwik Trip’s decision not to sell condoms.

Ring said the former owner made the decision about the laundromat, and Kwik Trip is attempting to secure a mailbox outside the store.