Madison City Council denies liquor license for Schenk’s Corners Stop-N-Go again

Madison’s City Council voted a second time on Tuesday to deny an alcohol license for a convenience store owned by Kwik Trip in Schenk’s Corners on the city’s near east side.
Alders voting against granting the license argued the Stop-N-Go, located at 2002 Winnebago St., is located in an area with many opportunities to purchase and consume alcohol and is close to schools and daycares.
“The question before us is whether or not the health, welfare and safety of the community is benefited by another license,” Ald. Marsha Rummel, District 6, said.
The Winnebago Stop-N-Go location previously operated with a liquor license. However, the store is now under the ownership of Kwik Trip, which applied for a license to sell beer and cider.
The city’s Alcohol License Review Committee unanimously supported the license. Also, Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy said the neighborhood association supported it, and the Madison Police Department held no objections to the facility holding a license.
"At this point, there really is nothing in the record that supports a legal basis for denial of the license," Zilavy said.
The council first denied the license at its Jan. 5 meeting, and voted 12 to 7 to do the same Tuesday. Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, District 3, requested reconsideration of the item, saying a Kwik Trip representative was unable to speak at the January meeting.
David Ring, community relations manager for Kwik Trip, said Tuesday that the store improves the neighborhood by providing healthy groceries, take-home meals, security cameras, a no-fee ATM and postage stamps for purchase, among other amenities.
“This is not a new store moving to the area, only different owners who have an established presence in the city of Madison and, again, a strong record of performance and compliance with respect to alcohol laws,” Ring said.
Some neighborhood residents are opposed to Kwik Trip holding a license at this location. In addition to alcohol density concerns, they disagree with the decision to remove postal services from the store, the closure of the neighboring laundromat and Kwik Trip’s decision not to sell condoms.
Ring said the former owner made the decision about the laundromat, and Kwik Trip is attempting to secure a mailbox outside the store.
Neighborhood resident Joel Gratz, who has spoken at several meetings on this license, argued that the company hasn’t engaged or adequately communicated with the community in this process.
“Corporations like Kwik Trip preach that they are good community members and citizens,” Gratz said in a memo to the council. “Still, they must also show that through actions and in this case Kwik Trip has shown the opposite and as such they should get extra scrutiny of their license request and the location to be licensed.”
Also at the meeting, the City Council:
- Authorized the transfer of $1.76 million in existing projects to fund $3.95 million in renovations to a two-story building and property on Lake Monona next to Olin Park. The location will house Parks Division offices, recreational programming, meeting rooms and more public restrooms for park users.
- Amended a loan agreement and authorized a development agreement with Rule Enterprises and Movin’ Out for their project developing 1402 S. Park St. — the former Truman Olson United States Army Reserve Center site — into a grocery store and affordable housing
- Adopted changes to part of the Judge Doyle Square project at 223 S. Pinckney St. that now include a nine-story, 260-room hotel with restaurant and outdoor eating
