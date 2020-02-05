You are the owner of this article.
Madison City Council denies applications for Silk Exotic strip club

Visions Night Club

Madison's City Council denied applications for Silk Exotic to operate a strip club out of the location where Visions has been operating. 

Madison’s City Council rejected applications Tuesday from Silk Exotic Madison East Gentlemen’s Club to run a strip club where Visions is currently located on East Washington Avenue. 

The City Council upheld a recommendation from the Alcohol License Review Committee to deny the alcohol, entertainment and adult entertainment licenses because of the “health, safety and welfare of the community.” 

Visions, located at 3554 E. Washington Ave., has operated on the east side for decades and has caused problems for nearby neighbors for years. It has been the site of numerous disturbances, fights and weapons violations on its premises.  

Last December, the City Council resolved a complaint alleging that Visions was maintaining a “disorderly or riotous, indecent, or improper house” by approving an agreement that mandated Visions would close for 90 days starting Jan. 1. Ald. Grant Foster, District 15, said Visions also has an outstanding Building Inspection violation that must be resolved at a future ALRC meeting. 

“Barring any issues there, then after their 90 day suspension, they could reopen,” Foster said. 

Foster said the city will keep a watchful eye on the establishment if Visions begins operating. 

“If Visions does reopen and continues to operate, they’re going to need to do a really strong effort to make sure they’re doing it in a way they don’t lose their (alcohol) license,” Foster said.

Abigail Becker

Abigail Becker joined The Capital Times in 2016, where she primarily covers city and county government. She previously worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal. 

