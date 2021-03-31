Madison City Council delays vote on buying building for permanent homeless shelter

City community development director Jim O'Keefe said there's no current alternative to the Zeier Road building if the council rejects the proposal, meaning an already challenging and lengthy search for a permanent site would need to start again.

Opponents argued siting the shelter in the East Towne area would adversely affect already struggling businesses and worried about safety following a shooting inside the former Fleet Services Building on the East Side, which has been a temporary overnight shelter for men since December.

Several owners and employees of restaurants within The Global Market — a specialty grocery store and Asian cuisine food court — came out against the proposed site.

Speaking via a Mandarin translator, owners and employees said The Global Market is just beginning to establish itself after opening up during the COVID-19 pandemic and worried putting the shelter near the market, 2161 Zeier Road, could derail the collection of small businesses. Others who work at the market said they already experience instances of shoplifting and harassment from people who come into the building asking for money or food.

Sam Jiang, assistant manager of the market, said the shelter would "without doubt negatively impact businesses in the area."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}