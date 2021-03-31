Madison City Council delays vote on buying building for permanent homeless shelter

The Madison City Council punted early Wednesday morning making a decision on purchasing a building near East Towne Mall to become a permanent homeless men's shelter — an issue complicated by a recent shooting at the shelter's temporary location on the East Side.
After hours of staunch opposition from nearby business owners and residents and emotional pleas of support from advocates for the homeless, the council chose not to vote on a $2.6 million purchase of a vacant retail building at 2002 Zeier Road.
Instead, the council — on a 16-1 vote just before 2 a.m. — opted to take up the matter again on May 4 following four hours of public comment and questions for staff that began Tuesday night.
Ald. Samba Baldeh, who represents the East Towne area and is opposed to the proposed shelter location, was the lone vote against referring the decision.
By delaying it to May, the council could look completely different as next week's spring election features competitive races for 11 of the 20 council seats.
The election could affect the outcome of the purchase proposal that as currently written requires 15 votes to pass because it involves the city accepting $3 million from Dane County for the shelter. The city is budgeting an additional $3 million for the project.
Baldeh, who was elected to the state Legislature in November and is not seeking reelection to the council, balked earlier in the meeting Tuesday when Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway suggested the anticipated motion was to delay the vote, prompting a terse exchange between the two.
City community development director Jim O'Keefe said there's no current alternative to the Zeier Road building if the council rejects the proposal, meaning an already challenging and lengthy search for a permanent site would need to start again.
Opponents argued siting the shelter in the East Towne area would adversely affect already struggling businesses and worried about safety following a shooting inside the former Fleet Services Building on the East Side, which has been a temporary overnight shelter for men since December.
Several owners and employees of restaurants within The Global Market — a specialty grocery store and Asian cuisine food court — came out against the proposed site.
Speaking via a Mandarin translator, owners and employees said The Global Market is just beginning to establish itself after opening up during the COVID-19 pandemic and worried putting the shelter near the market, 2161 Zeier Road, could derail the collection of small businesses. Others who work at the market said they already experience instances of shoplifting and harassment from people who come into the building asking for money or food.
Sam Jiang, assistant manager of the market, said the shelter would "without doubt negatively impact businesses in the area."
"I've heard other registrants claim that the fears and concerns of the small business owners and workers in this area are unfounded," Jiang said. "I'm here to tell you that, 'No they're not unfounded.' And that's because those concerns are a reality they live everyday."
But supporters of converting the 31,500-square-foot building, which formerly held Savers and Gander Mountain stores, into a shelter said it would provide a permanent, long-term solution for a vulnerable population of the city.
They said men experiencing homelessness have been using an inadequate shelter system spread across three cramped church basements Downtown for far too long, and a purpose-built shelter could offer space for a variety of wraparound services to more quickly connect people to secure housing.
Running unopposed next week to represent the City Council's 6th District, Brian Benford said he wanted to see urgency on the issue and asked the council to not delay the vote until May.
Dana Pellebon, the former director of housing and operations for Porchlight, the nonprofit operator of the men's shelter, said the continued lack of a permanent space is "demoralizing."
"We have a duty to protect those most marginalized and most impacted by oppression here in Madison," Pellebon said. "That duty includes a safe place to sleep. Nimbyism and outdated beliefs, language surrounding persons experiencing homelessness should not yet again stall this process from moving forward."
While there's been concerns about the proposal since city and county officials announced they were considering the location in January, a March 22 shooting inside the temporary shelter at 200 N. First St. hardened concerns for some.
Ronald E. Stephens, 23, who turned himself in to Milwaukee authorities Thursday, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting.
Officials with Porchlight have said the shooting was the first instance of gun violence in more than 35 years of operating a men's shelter.
When the pandemic set in last year, the men's shelter was moved from the Downtown churches to the Warner Park Community Recreation Center. In December, the temporary overnight shelter was again relocated to the former Fleet Services Building, which is slated to become the Madison Public Market.
Linda Ketchum, who is the executive director of Just Dane but spoke Tuesday representing the grassroots group Affordable Housing Action Alliance, said the men's shelter has a better track record in avoiding gun violence that many bars, gas stations and other businesses in Madison.
"We all know it's way past time for a new shelter," Ketchum said. "And if we're honest, we also all know that no matter where the city proposes to place the men's shelter, there will be opposition to it."