Madison City Council delays vote on body camera pilot, OKs Hilldale expansion plan

Having been studied and debated by several committees and across different makeups of City Council for years, a decision on testing body cameras for Madison police will have to wait another three months.
Without debate, the City Council chose Tuesday to delay a decision on a proposed body camera pilot program until April after the mayor and council leadership recently requested the Madison Police Department conduct more public engagement on a technology embraced by other law enforcement agencies but one that has been a contentious topic locally.
A resolution authorizing the pilot — sponsored by President Syed Abbas and five other council members — will now return to the City Council on April 19.
The three-month delay lets the city comply with an ordinance adopted in 2020 covering the use and purchase of surveillance equipment, said City Attorney Michael Haas. One provision in the ordinance requires a city agency hold a public meeting on new surveillance technology if the mayor or council leadership request such a meeting, he said.
Last week, Haas said, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Abbas and Vice President Arvina Martin requested Madison police hold a public hearing.
In other action Tuesday, the City Council signed off on changes that pave the way for a future expansion of the Hilldale Shopping Center, which could include more retail space, an outdoor plaza, and potentially a hotel or housing.
Under the plan, Hilldale would expand on the adjacent, former BMO Harris Bank property — purchased by mall owner WS Development in 2017 — and a parking lot, both immediately south of the existing West Side mall. The expansion could include four new buildings between two and six stories along with a possible renovation of the existing AMC movie theater building into retail space if the cinema company does not renew its lease.
Council members approved zoning changes and a general development plan that lays the framework for a potential expansion. Whenever WS Development decides to move forward with redevelopment, though, the council and other city committees will need to approve more detailed plans.
The council also supported spending $540,000 to help purchase a 40-acre parcel in the town of Verona to extend the Ice Age Trail. The total $2.7 million price tag for the land on Woods Road just north of Highway PD is set to be split between Dane County, Madison and the city of Verona.
It could be combined with an adjacent 40-acre property Madison bought in 2018 to serve as a joint city-county park and eventually link two segments of the popular Ice Age Trail.
Body camera pilot
Introduced in December, the proposed pilot would test body cameras on officers in the department's North Police District. The resolution would release $83,000 included in last year's capital budget to purchase 48 cameras and related equipment.
The Police Department expects the estimated $55,000 in staff time to process video could be absorbed into an existing overtime budget, according to a fiscal note on the resolution. But depending on how much overtime money is paid out for unrelated reasons, a future appropriation on operating the pilot "may be necessary later in the year to cover these costs," the fiscal note says.
Supporters call body cameras a tool to hold both police and civilians accountable and argue the pilot would help inform whether they're worth pursuing citywide. Opponents see body cameras as a costly addition to an already bloated police budget and fear the devices would be used against communities of color and other marginalized groups.
While research is mixed on whether cameras help reduce the incidence of police use of force and complaints against police, their use has steadily increased. A state Department of Justice survey from 2020 found about 63% of the 434 Wisconsin law enforcement agencies that answered questions about body cameras use the devices to some extent.
Only Madison's SWAT team has used body cameras to date.
In July, the City Council accepted a report from the most recent committee formed to study body cameras, which recommended moving forward with a pilot program but only under a stringent set of policies governing their use. While last summer's vote was a formality, nine of the 20 council members supported a failed amendment that would have explicitly stated the city wouldn't pursue a pilot or full implementation of body cameras.