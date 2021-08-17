Madison City Council delays plans to meet in person

Madison City Council’s plans to return to in-person meetings are delayed indefinitely in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases stemming from the more contagious Delta variant.
After more than a year of meeting virtually, Council President Syed Abbas and Vice President Arvina Martin suggested alternating between in-person and virtual meetings starting next month.
But in an email to all alders Tuesday, Abbas and Martin said they would delay those plans.
“We will actively monitor the situation and re-evaluate our policy after the COVID cases get under control,” they said in the email. “Until then all the Common Council meetings will be held virtual.”
The original plan was to meet in-person starting Sept. 21 and then alternate between holding meetings downtown and virtually through Nov. 16, with two back-to-back, in-person budget meetings in November.
Now, the council will continue meeting over the teleconferencing platform Zoom. Members of the public can watch these meetings on City Channel or over the city’s YouTube channel. Directions on how to participate during meetings are listed on the top of each City Council meeting agenda, which are available online.
Council leadership’s plans followed Public Health Madison & Dane County announcing an indoor mask mandate starting Thursday and extending through Sept. 16 in an effort to curb transmission.
On July 19, Dane County’s 7-day average number of cases was 19. That increased by 382% to 91.6 on Aug. 12.
Last week, Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher announced that board meetings will continue remotely. The board had planned to meet in-person and outdoors at the Lussier Community Education Center for its meeting Thursday, but the latest surge in COVID-19 cases prompted the return to virtual.
