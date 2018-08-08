Madison’s City Council delayed extending a contract for the general manager of the Water Utility, which is facing a $6 million budget shortfall.
Tom Heikkinen, who was hired in 2008, was up for a five-year term renewal. His position comes with a $151,011 annual salary.
The City Council voted to refer the decision to the Water Utility Board so its members can review the contract and potentially add conditions.
Madison’s Finance Committee recommended that the mayor consider add a probationary period to Heikkinen’s contract. In addition, the committee asked for periodic reports to the City Council regarding the financial status of the utility.
Mayor Paul Soglin included directives in the contract extension for Heikkinen to implement several methods to address the budget deficit by the end of the year.
Ald. David Ahrens, District 15, sponsored the motion to refer the extension decision to the Water Utility Board for further recommendation “given the record of mismanagement.”
“I’m not saying I don’t support a continuation of the contract, but I think there are maybe other conditions the utility board would add,” said Ahrens, who sits on the utility board.
The Water Utility became aware of the deficit in April following preparations for an annual audit. As of Dec. 31, the utility had a negative cash balance of just over $6 million.
To address the cash flow, the utility is looking to sell eight unused properties, obtain a loan from the city, delay capital projects and reduce operational spending.
“We simply took our focus off of cash as we were working to catch up in other areas of finance, close out on special work orders, be ready for a clean audit and bring new staff up to speed,” Heikkinen said in June. “It was something we could have been prepared for, should have been prepared for, but did not and that is on us.”
The utility is also pursuing a rate increase, which means residential customers could see water bills go up $5 to $9 per month. The utility filed a rate application with the Public Service Commission in October.
Comprehensive Plan
Also on Tuesday, Madison’s City Council adopted an updated 20-year master plan for the city that will guide future development, budget priorities and policy decisions.
The comprehensive plan is updated once every ten years and will replace the 2006 document.
Broadly, the updated plan focuses on land use and transportation, neighborhoods and housing, economy and opportunity, culture and character, green and resilient and effective government. These six topics are divided further into goals, strategies and specific actions.
While some issues identified in the 2006 plan are the same today — balanced growth patterns, jobs, economic opportunity, safety and access to transportation — others have changed.
“The issues at the forefront of our future focus on racial equity, inclusion, resiliency, enhancing community, and the ability of future generations to find success in a dramatically changing world,” the plan states.
City Planner Heather Stouder said it is a relief to have the plan adopted but said the work is just beginning.
“Now we need to focus as a whole city and broader community on implementing the whole plan and really improving lives in Madison through investments in housing, transportation, jobs, making sure that those basic necessities are there for all Madisonians,” Stouder said, “and that the city can move to do that in a way that is sustainable, ecologically and fiscally.”
Imagine Madison, a major interactive public listening campaign, informed the current iteration of the overarching framework for the city. Stouder said the city has engaged over 15,000 residents through the campaign.
Through a variety of platforms including public forums, online surveys, social media, resident panels and round table discussions, residents have contributed their opinions to topics like housing, transportation, racial equity and sustainability.
As part of the comprehensive plan, the city also updated its future land use map. The map makes general recommendations on how land should be used and has proven controversial through the planning process.
The updated document adds a new residential category — Low-Medium Residential — to account for the “missing middle” or a range of multi-unit or clustered housing types that are compatible in scale with single-family homes.