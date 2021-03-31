Madison City Council delays decision on buying building for men’s homeless shelter

Several people working at the Global Market and Food Hall, 2161 Zeier Road, spoke in opposition to the proposal. They said the business, which is a grocery store and Asian cuisine food court, is newly established and a nearby shelter could affect its success.

Some spoke of incidents of shoplifting and people coming into the building asking for money and food from customers.

“Because we’re a supermarket, we cannot prevent anyone from entering, but that is going to cause a lot of issues and affect our business and our customer base,” Jiaqui Yi said via a Mandarin translator.

Had the council voted in favor, the resolution would have meant the city could move forward in purchasing the property for $2.6 million and accepting $3 million from the county for the shelter. The city plans to contribute an additional $3 million, but the proposal still needs approval from the City Council.

The long-term goal for the shelter is to create a place that could help people overcome barriers to finding housing that works for them, in addition to providing shelter. These services could eventually include employment or recovery assistance, though the details are not solidified and programs might not be in place when the shelter opens.