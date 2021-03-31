Madison City Council delays decision on buying building for men’s homeless shelter

Madison’s City Council did not make a decision early Wednesday morning on purchasing a site for a permanent men’s homeless shelter, pushing off the vote until May after the spring election when the makeup of alders could change.
Toward the end of a Tuesday meeting that wrapped up around 2 a.m. Wednesday, the council voted 16-1 to refer the decision on purchasing a 2.67-acre property at 2002 Zeier Road that includes a vacant 31,500-square-foot building to its May 4 meeting.
The decision followed hours of public comment that included firm opposition from nearby business owners and operators and support from advocates for the homeless. If the Zeier Road property does not receive approval from local policymakers, city staff will have to start over in the search for a men’s homeless shelter.
“There is not a next-up property,” Community Development Director Jim O’Keefe said. “That means we start over.”
Ald. Samba Baldeh, District 17, voted against referral. He and Gary Halverson, the candidate running uncontested in the district in the April 6 election, oppose the project. They both have concerns over the location’s distance to other homeless services downtown and potential negative financial impact on businesses in the East Towne area.
Several people working at the Global Market and Food Hall, 2161 Zeier Road, spoke in opposition to the proposal. They said the business, which is a grocery store and Asian cuisine food court, is newly established and a nearby shelter could affect its success.
Some spoke of incidents of shoplifting and people coming into the building asking for money and food from customers.
“Because we’re a supermarket, we cannot prevent anyone from entering, but that is going to cause a lot of issues and affect our business and our customer base,” Jiaqui Yi said via a Mandarin translator.
Had the council voted in favor, the resolution would have meant the city could move forward in purchasing the property for $2.6 million and accepting $3 million from the county for the shelter. The city plans to contribute an additional $3 million, but the proposal still needs approval from the City Council.
The long-term goal for the shelter is to create a place that could help people overcome barriers to finding housing that works for them, in addition to providing shelter. These services could eventually include employment or recovery assistance, though the details are not solidified and programs might not be in place when the shelter opens.
“We need a new shelter,” said Linda Ketcham, representing the Affordable Housing Action Alliance. “We need a new vision and an approach to shelter, and this site allows us to envision something different, something more holistic that will better meet the needs of our residents experiencing homelessness in our community.”
Since last December, men experiencing homelessness have used a temporary shelter at the city’s former Fleet Services Building, 200 N. First St. This building is also the future home of the Madison Public Market.
Prior to moving to Fleet Services, the city used the Warner Park Community Recreation Center.
In October 2020, city officials planned to purchase a former child care facility at 4111 East Towne Blvd. for a shelter, but the owner of the site backed out of the offer hours after the announcement and sold it to another party.
Though it's located over six miles from downtown Madison and other services, such as The Beacon day shelter, the Zeier Road site is located on public transit routes and would be near a future Bus Rapid Transit stop.
Also at the meeting, the City Council:
- Approved key agreements with the fire department, Dane County and Journey Mental Health for the city’s new crisis response team
- Authorized the city’s first loan through the city’s Commercial Ownership Assistance Program to Kaba Bah and Jerreh Kujabi, owners of Go-oh Groceries
- Endorsed restorative justice programs currently in place and encouraged the police department to expand them whenever possible
