Madison City Council declares March 1 COVID-19 ‘remembrance and recovery’ day

As the pandemic continues to create unprecedented social and economic disruption, Madison’s City Council also honored essential workers who worked to provide services while putting themselves at higher risk.

The honoring resolution also highlights every city department and division, which contributed to the effort to protect public health, support the local economy and provide city services to the public.

“Many of these hardworking private and public sector workers risked exposure to the virus in the performance of their duties, yet never paused in ensuring that essential and often life-sustaining services continued without interruption,” the resolution states.

At its meeting Feb. 2, city leaders honored public health and health care workers for their work developing and implementing new protocols and processes, working to conserve resources like personal protective equipment and doing their job in conditions that exposed them to the virus.

“...the city of Madison offers our deepest appreciation and heartfelt support for the health care providers and staff, public health staff, and first responders, who are working to keep our communities and our state healthy,” the resolution states.

