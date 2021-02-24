Madison City Council declares March 1 COVID-19 ‘remembrance and recovery’ day

Madison’s City Council declared March 1 a day of remembrance after a year of the coronavirus pandemic upending life in the community, infecting thousands and killing over 200 people in Dane County.
Madison confirmed its first case of the virus on Feb. 5, 2020, which was the 12th case in the nation. Since then, 40,029 people have contracted COVID-19 and 272 people have died from it, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County as of Tuesday.
“Each life lost to COVID-19 mattered and leaves a hole in the hearts of loved ones, family members, and their surrounding community,” the resolution declaring the day of remembrance adopted Tuesday states.
The pandemic is also disproportionately affecting low-income communities and communities of color, with disparities evident in vaccination rates, exacerbating existing inequities. Those with COVID-19 can experience different symptoms that vary in severity, with the long-term health implications for those who recover largely unknown.
As the pandemic continues to create unprecedented social and economic disruption, Madison’s City Council also honored essential workers who worked to provide services while putting themselves at higher risk.
The honoring resolution also highlights every city department and division, which contributed to the effort to protect public health, support the local economy and provide city services to the public.
“Many of these hardworking private and public sector workers risked exposure to the virus in the performance of their duties, yet never paused in ensuring that essential and often life-sustaining services continued without interruption,” the resolution states.
At its meeting Feb. 2, city leaders honored public health and health care workers for their work developing and implementing new protocols and processes, working to conserve resources like personal protective equipment and doing their job in conditions that exposed them to the virus.
“...the city of Madison offers our deepest appreciation and heartfelt support for the health care providers and staff, public health staff, and first responders, who are working to keep our communities and our state healthy,” the resolution states.
