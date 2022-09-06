Madison City Council debates future of North Side housing proposal

The Madison City Council had yet to make a decision late Tuesday night on whether it would reject for a third time a plan to rezone a North Side farm to make way for a $150 million development that would include market-rate housing, commercial space, parks and agricultural space.

The rezoning of the 63.6-acre site, known as Raemisch Farm, has faced opposition from residents over the loss of agricultural land and concerns about noise from a new crop of F-35s that are set to be stationed at nearby Truax Field come 2023.

The question of jet noise helped push the council to shoot down the rezoning twice already — first in August 2021 and again in February.

The site is located between North Sherman and Packers avenues.

But the private firm pushing for the rezoning, Green Street Development Group, of St. Louis, Missouri, has continued to revise its proposal to win the support of elected officials.

Under its latest version of the plan, Green Street scaled back the number of single-family lots in the development to 76, a decrease of 23. A roughly 10-acre portion of the site along Sherman Avenue would remain as undeveloped agricultural land.

All told, the development would include another seven acres of commercial space, 1.6 acres of park space and 3.5 acres of open space for nearby Lake View Elementary School.

"What we're proposing to do here will be a huge economic engine for the North Side in general," Joel Oliver, Green Street's managing director and senior vice president, told the council on Tuesday.

"We'll bring neighborhood amenities to current residents, bring job opportunities, additional living options and accessible outdoor space, which is not accessible right now because it's currently private property owned by the Raemisch family," Oliver said."

The city's Plan Commission has repeatedly backed Green Street's proposals.

In a statement before Tuesday's meeting, Ald. Charles Myadze, 18th District, who represents the site and supports the project, called it an opportunity to give the area a needed boost in different kinds of housing as well as green space to students at the nearby school.

"The North Side is crying out for economic development and this is our chance," Myadze said.

"Converting this space would provide mountain-biking trails, walking trails and in the winter, cross-country ski trails," Myadze said. "Think of the learning opportunities that would open up to our school and the whole North Side community."

The return of the proposal to City Council brought out residents speaking for and against it. Supporters emphasized that the development will chip away at the city's housing shortage. Detractors again raised concerns about the impact of jet noise on future residents.