Madison City Council creates task force to address ‘critical issues’ facing Black community

Carter, who will appoint task force members to be confirmed by the City Council, said “nobody is excluded from this task force.”

Freedom Inc., a local nonprofit engaged around policing issues in Madison, was not included on the original list.

“Not only are we front line workers in terms of protest work and responding to harm and violence in our communities, we’re also the thought leaders and experts on these issues,” M Adams, co-executive director of Freedom, Inc., said. “In terms of being an expert, It feels like our work is completely overlooked.”

Mental health first responder pilot

The City Council also took a step toward creating a mental health first responder program by requesting that Dane County Criminal Justice Council work with the Madison Fire Department and Community Development office to research and develop an implementation plan.