Madison City Council creates police review board, alder work group

Madison’s five-member PFC has authority under state statute regarding the hiring, promotion and discipline of police and fire personnel.

Rousseau argued in her letter that some of the civilian review board’s authority, including recommending changes to discipline, use of force, hiring and training, could infringe on the power of the PFC.

Further, Rousseau said that it is likely the auditor and PFC’s roles could conflict.

“Although the PFC does not have general oversight or general supervision regarding day-to-day management of the police department, it seems likely that the Police Auditor’s responsibilities will overlap with the PFC’s statutory powers and duties in other ways,” Rousseau said in the letter.

However, Findley said in a letter responding to Rousseau that though the auditor and oversight board will work on issues within the “purview” of the PFC, “they will not intrude on the authority of the PFC.”

The board and auditor will make recommendations and will not have the authority to impose discipline.

"It would be a disservice to both the PFC and the MPD if we were to inhibit any initiative to make police oversight more effective, transparent, and responsive to community needs," Findley said. "It is never a good time to minimize community input into policing. This would be a particularly bad time."

