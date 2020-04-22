Madison City Council creates police body-worn camera review committee

“It’s an opportunity and an option,” Rummel said.

The amendment ultimately failed on an 8-12 vote.

The newly created committee will be revisiting an issue the city has previously discussed.

In the fall of 2015 after a summer of exploring body cameras, the Community Policing and Body Camera Ad Hoc Committee voted against a proposal to outfit officers from one of the department’s five districts with body cameras as a test program.

The ad hoc committee felt that the city should instead focus on ways to improve trust between the police department and the community.