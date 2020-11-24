Madison City Council could decide if Edgewood High School gets lights for athletic field

Under that proposal, Edgewood and neighbors would decide how to measure the sound of day games, and sound from those games would be used to research noise-mitigation measures, such as sound barriers. Edgewood would then be responsible for the mitigation. The neighborhood would like to limit noise reaching adjacent properties to 60 decibels, about the sound of normal conversation or background music.

"We do not believe Edgewood's proposal is a compromise," Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association president Rachel Fields said. "They continue to put forth proposals with a very similar number of games to what they proposed in 2017, 2018 and 2019."

Ald. Tag Evers, whose 13th District includes the school, remains sympathetic to the neighbors.

"Edgewood's definition of a compromise is that the neighbors give in and allow Edgewood to put up lights now," he said. "If you accept the notion that a football stadium in a traditional residential neighborhood has the potential for negative impacts, there's wisdom in the neighbors' approach."

Another meeting between the sides on Tuesday night produced no breakthrough. Evers said Edgewood can continue working with the neighborhood or follow through with its appeal before the City Council this coming Tuesday.