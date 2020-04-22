Madison City Council continues to respond to COVID-19 public health crisis

Continuing to adapt to the unprecedented public health crisis, Madison’s City Council adopted several measures that allow the city to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the actions taken Tuesday, alders authorized real estate documents to occupy buildings for the purpose of quarantining those who may be contagious with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Both the Madison fire and police departments determined a quarantine location would be needed to isolate those within the agencies who are symptomatic or are positive for COVID-19 to limit the spread of the virus. The same logic applies to those who are homeless staying in cramped shelters, according to a memo from the city attorney’s office.
“In any case, the need to find space for quarantining those who may be contagious is of paramount importance,” the memo said.
Typically, the City Council would be required to approve individual real estate contracts. Under the current pandemic circumstances, the approval timeline would be too long, according to the city attorney's office.
In an updated March 26 emergency order, the City Council authorized the mayor to execute real estate documents necessary to possess property for the purpose of quarantining police officers, firefighters and people who are homeless. The order also allows the city to work with Dane County and other entities to combine efforts and funding to provide security at the sites and food for those who cannot leave the properties.
The city has entered into a space use agreement for a vacant hotel on John Nolen Drive, but as of April 6, no one was isolated there. The terms of the agreement prevent the city from associating its trademarks, including the hotel’s name, with the project.
Madison has also been working with Dane County and the Salvation Army to quarantine people who are homeless. The city began negotiations for 70 rooms at a local hotel, and Dane County took over the project. Staff is currently negotiating for a second property.
Initial estimates of monthly costs on possible locations are approximately $200,000 to $300,000, according to the fiscal note, according to the memo.
Also, the City Council authorized departments to transfer up to $50,000 from the operating budget and up to $250,000 from the capital budget in response to the COVID-19 emergency response throughout the end of 2020.
The adopted resolution explains that the transfer increase is “to help agencies respond rapidly to this emergency through reallocation of budget authority to areas of greatest need.”
Under current law, the city’s finance directors can authorize transfers of $5,000 between major expenditure lines within departments. The mayor can also transfer $5,000 between departments.
Transfers greater than $5,000 require approval of the City Council.
In other actions, the City Council:
- Temporarily suspended parking regulations to support curbside pickup from grocery stores and restaurants to mitigate COVID-19-related community and public health impacts
- Authorizes city apartments to accept appropriate donations responding to the COVID-19 emergency without prior approval, subject to City Council ratification
