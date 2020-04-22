Madison City Council continues to respond to COVID-19 public health crisis

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In an updated March 26 emergency order, the City Council authorized the mayor to execute real estate documents necessary to possess property for the purpose of quarantining police officers, firefighters and people who are homeless. The order also allows the city to work with Dane County and other entities to combine efforts and funding to provide security at the sites and food for those who cannot leave the properties.

The city has entered into a space use agreement for a vacant hotel on John Nolen Drive, but as of April 6, no one was isolated there. The terms of the agreement prevent the city from associating its trademarks, including the hotel’s name, with the project.

Madison has also been working with Dane County and the Salvation Army to quarantine people who are homeless. The city began negotiations for 70 rooms at a local hotel, and Dane County took over the project. Staff is currently negotiating for a second property.