Madison City Council continues debating revised downtown business support program

Priority would be given to people of color, immigrants, women, those who are disabled, veterans and any other underrepresented groups.

Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski said the goal of changing the Facade Improvement Grant program is to “assist those businesses that were damaged at the end of May, early June and move forward and essentially shut down this aspect of the program once we have met those needs that come forward.”

Lemmer also added that the city grants would be matched dollar-for-dollar by non-city resources.

“This is so that businesses, the business community, puts some skin in the game and meets us halfway, so that we are able to help State Street,” Lemmer said.

Downtown Madison Inc. President Jason Ilstrup said the financial investment will help businesses and those who run them survive the converging challenges of property damage and the coronavirus pandemic.