Madison City Council continues debating revised downtown business support program

Madison’s City Council will continue considering funds for damaged businesses downtown after referring a revised proposal Tuesday to a future meeting.
The proposal would alter the scope of an existing grant program for facade improvement to include a recovery component for small, independently owned downtown businesses. Currently, the balance of the program for 2020 includes $60,000.
“This area is an economic driver for the city,” said Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, District 3. “Through no fault of their own, they are struggling. They are deciding day-to-day whether to close for good, and I think we ought to help.”
Some alders pushed against adjusting the program and argued the measure bypassed necessary oversight bodies in “legislative gymnastics,” as described by Ald. Grant Foster, District 15.
On a 12-7 vote (with one alder excused) to refer, the Community Development Authority will take up the proposal Aug. 13 with the City Council to follow Sept. 1.
Proposals to support downtown businesses that were damaged following protests at the end of May have been circulating since last month.
At its meeting July 21 on a 14-6 vote, the City Council shelved proposals that would have allocated $250,000 for a citywide recovery program and $500,000 for a citywide equity program. Previous proposals limited the programs to downtown and allocated $250,000 for each program.
While the recovery program was meant to assist small, local downtown businesses that were damaged in recent riots, the equity component was meant to be a “a path toward equitable prosperity, especially within the black community, by providing tools and support to diverse entrepreneurs to prepare for our post-COVID economy,” according to the previous resolution.
“My particular struggle is what I see as using our immigrant stories and immigrant experiences to truly create a divisive conversation in our city at a critical time,” Bidar said.
Adjusted proposal
On Tuesday, Lemmer’s request to reconsider the City Council’s previous action passed on a 17-2 vote, with one alder excused. Lemmer and Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4; Ald. Michael Tierney, District 16; and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway sponsored the alternate resolution that was ultimately referred.
Their proposal would provide grants of up to $12,000 for eligible businesses. Eligible expenses are limited to exterior repair and the cleaning of interior spaces. They would not cover loss of business, payroll and related operating costs.
Priority would be given to people of color, immigrants, women, those who are disabled, veterans and any other underrepresented groups.
Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski said the goal of changing the Facade Improvement Grant program is to “assist those businesses that were damaged at the end of May, early June and move forward and essentially shut down this aspect of the program once we have met those needs that come forward.”
Lemmer also added that the city grants would be matched dollar-for-dollar by non-city resources.
“This is so that businesses, the business community, puts some skin in the game and meets us halfway, so that we are able to help State Street,” Lemmer said.
Downtown Madison Inc. President Jason Ilstrup said the financial investment will help businesses and those who run them survive the converging challenges of property damage and the coronavirus pandemic.
“With the city’s support, the financial and physical destruction of our small businesses can become a catalyst for positive, transformational and lasting change to downtown,” Ilstrup said.
New business equity program introduced
Also at the meeting, a resolution creating a $750,000 Small Business Equity and Recovery Program was introduced. The city’s Economic Development Division originally included this program in its 2021 budget request to the mayor.
“While I can't speak for policymakers directly, yes, I think it's safe to say that the conversation at the (July 21) Council meeting created a desire on the part of policymakers to set-up an equity-based recovery program sooner rather than later,” Mikolajewski said in an email.
Though program details are developing, the resolution points toward supporting “entrepreneurs of color and other historically disadvantaged business owners,” Mikolajewski said.
The Economic Development Committee and Finance Committee are expected to weigh in on the proposal before it comes before the City Council Sept. 1.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.