Madison City Council confirms new Metro Transit general manager

Following longtime Metro Transit general manager Chuck Kamp’s retirement last August, Madison’s City Council confirmed Justin Stuehrenberg as the new leader of the agency.
Stuehrenberg, who was selected after a nationwide search, is coming into one of the city’s top positions during a critical time of adapting bus service to the coronavirus pandemic. He previously oversaw transit planning and capital projects in Indiana.
“I’m excited to bring that experience to Madison,” Stuehrenberg said. “My limited experience with the team has been fantastic.”
The council unanimously confirmed Stuehrenberg’s appointment to a five-year term Tuesday.
Stuehrenberg is the former vice president of planning and capital projects for the IndyGo system in Indianapolis. He led the team responsible for implementation of its bus rapid transit system called Red Line BRT, helped build one of the largest electric bus fleets in the country and assisted implementing a new account-based fare collection system.
Stuehrenberg was also involved in restructuring the IndyGo system’s routes.
He replaces interim manager Natalie Erdman, who is the former director of Madison's Planning and Community and Economic Development Department. The two will work closely as Stuehrenberg settles into the role.
The Metro Transit general manager oversees a $59.4 million budget, and the position comes with an annual salary of $142,000.
Coronavirus pandemic relief
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council voted to waive interest and penalties for late payment of property tax installments due on or after April 1 through October 1, 2020. The purpose is to ease the “general financial hardship” caused as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dane County is expected to vote on a resolution Thursday to enable municipalities to delay property tax payments. The state’s COVID-19 Relief Bill, which Gov. Tony Evers signed into law April 15, included provisions to help counties and municipalities defer property tax payments.
In the city of Madison, upcoming property tax deadlines are May 31 and July 31.
The resolution removes the 1.5% per month interest and penalties charged on late payments with May 31 and July 31 due dates. According to the resolution’s fiscal note, the city has received an average of $167,900, in interest and penalties from the May 31 payment date.
Highway safety
The Madison City Council approved, by a vote of 15-5, a motion to join a $35 million project that would make safety improvements to dangerous Highway 12-18 crossings on the city’s southeast side.
The areas eyed for improvement — the Highway 12-18 intersection at Millpond Road and intersection at County Highway AB — rank as the highest injury and fatality intersection in the city.
“The primary purpose of this project is safety,” Transportation Director Tom Lynch said.
The project consists of constructing a diamond interchange at County Highway AB, which would go over Highway 12-18. It would connect roads to Millpond Road and include multi-use paths and bike lanes along the connecting roadway.
Some alders opposed the project, arguing that expanding the highway creates more dangerous conditions.
“This is an unsustainable approach to transportation,” Ald. Grant Foster, District 15, said.
Madison’s share of the project would be $5.5 million and used for frontage roads that will serve city parcels. This project is currently not included in the city’s 2020 Capital Improvement Plan. If adopted, the project will be funded by borrowing in 2022.
Park Street land banking
The City Council signed off on a $1.26 million purchase of property at 1810 S. Park St. as an investment in future development in the key transit corridor.
Ald. Tag Evers, District 13, added an amendment, which received unanimous support, that requires the future use of the site to be for affordable housing, business creation and retail retention. Additionally, the future use would need to align with the South Madison Plan.
If approved by the TIF Joint Review Board, Madison would purchase the property, which includes 72,311 square feet of land and 28,053 square feet of commercial office and warehouse space in five buildings, from Stopple Revocable Trust for $1.2 million to hold the property for redevelopment.
The proposal would also use $40,000 for environmental site assessment and other costs, and $20,000 to pay for holding costs for the remainder of 2020. The funds would come from tax incremental financing District No. 42 on the south side.
Buying up property and holding it for future redevelopment purposes is a strategy called land banking. The city previously used this strategy to preserve the Truman Olson site at 1402 S. Park St., which is currently being developed into a grocery store and rental housing.
