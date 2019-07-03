Mike May will continue to serve as city attorney for the next five years following the Madison City Council’s confirmation Tuesday of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s appointment.
May joined the city as attorney in 2004. The new contract runs from July 2 until May 17, 2024, and comes with a yearly salary of $170,309.
“I believe that Attorney May is a good lawyer. I believe he loves law,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I believe he’s qualified to serve as city attorney.”
However, the mayor also recognized a number of concerns raised by the Community Response Team, a group of Madison residents working to address policing and public safety issues who joined together following the officer-involved shooting of Paul Heenan in 2012. Several of the group’s concerns are related to the work of the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee, which was formed in 2015 following the police shooting death of Tony Robinson.
“I don’t want anyone to doubt my commitment to (the ad hoc committee’s) work or to read any weakening of that commitment into my desire to reappoint Attorney May,” Rhodes-Conway said. “The office of the city attorney works for the city — not for me, not for the police department and not for you as a council.”
Rhodes-Conway included language in the contract around preparing an annual work plan and conducting yearly evaluations, including establishing departmental goals, assessments and challenges. She said she plans to include similar language in future contracts because she believes it creates a system for feedback.
“I am confident in my ability as a manager and in his ability as an employee to improve, and I ask for you confidence in that as well,” Rhodes-Conway said.
The City Council confirmed the contract on a voice vote with Alds. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, and Keith Furman, District 19, voting in opposition.
Community Response Team concern
In two letters sent to the mayor and alders, the team outlined several incidents starting in 2015 through the month of May 2019 claiming that May or assistant city attorneys failed to provide accurate information, failed to “honestly and effectively” counsel the city on legal matters involving the police department and failed to be courteous to the public.
CRT member Greg Gelembiuk referenced additional examples in which he felt the attorney’s office has taken “problematic actions,” including with the Judge Doyle Square development and with commercial property assessments.
“The core issue that I have is that May routinely provides highly slanted advice - that fails to properly lay out options, caveats, and different sides of the issue (e.g. conflicting case law), in the way that a professional city attorney should,” Gelembiuk said in an email sent to all alders and the mayor June 29.
One of the incidents outlined in the CRT letters involved Gelembiuk. At a May 21 City Council meeting, during which alders were discussing the committee appointment of Gelembiuk to ad hoc committee, Ald. Paul Skidmore, District 9, asked May about a situation when he felt Gelembiuk disrespected city staff.
In reference to a May 9 Public Safety and Review Committee meeting, May said Gelembiuk referred to some work of the city attorney’s office as being a piece of “four letter word for excrement.”
The CRT said May’s statement was false and an “effort to malign” Gelembiuk’s reputation, explaining that May was referring to a letter Gelembiuk had previously written that included legal analysis from an attorney who used the phrase “piece of shit.”
In a memo responding to the CRT’s May 28 letter, May apologized to the mayor, City Council and Gelembiuk for his comments, which he called “inappropriate.” The City Council ultimately approved Gelembiuk’s appointment.
Support from colleagues
May’s colleague described him as someone who stays up-to-date on changes in law and supports the office.
“I know (May) to be objective and thorough in his legal analysis and his legal advice,” Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy said.
“As a manager, he has worked with us in a very cooperative spirit,” Assistant City Attorney Lara Mainella added.
Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, spoke highly of May’s work with the city over the past 15 years.
“(May) is absolutely widely respected,” Verveer said. “The city attorney position is really one that the mayor of this great city relies on practically on a daily basis.”
Verveer said it would have been unprecedented for the City Council to reject a mayoral confirmation because of the “allegations” raised about May.
Kemble pushed back against Verveer’s description of the CRT’s concerns, saying they are “descriptions of behavior” and need to be taken seriously. Kemble voted against May’s contract but said she would have supported a two-year extension.
“One of our residents -- a dedicated person to improving the police department -- was defamed and his reputation was impugned,” Kemble said. “That’s not an allegation. That happened, and we all witnessed it.”