Madison’s Common Council Executive Committee rejected at its Tuesday meeting a proposal to create a $17 vehicle registration fee.
Mayor Paul Soglin introduced the fee in June as a way to close a budget gap heading into 2019 budget deliberations. Enacting a vehicle registration fee is one of the last available revenue options for the city under state law.
Finance Director Dave Schmiedicke said the fee would raise about $3.3 million for the city and replace the property tax subsidy used for Metro Transit. By implementing a new fee, the city could maintain its level of services across Madison, he said.
“Preserving the budget through this fee, avoiding costs, helps to preserve those programs,” Schmiedicke said.
Alders who did not support the ordinance expressed concern that the tax is regressive and would replace funds rather than use the revenue for expanding Madison’s transportation services.
“It’s coming as a way to raise funds for the general fund,” Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18 said, “not as a way to intentionally build out the transit system that we so desperately need.”
Kemble said she would be in favor of a vehicle registration fee and one that is greater than the proposed $17 if the funds do not supplant tax revenue.
Madison has closed budget gaps in the past by adding new revenue streams through urban forestry special charges, increases in ambulance conveyance fees and, most recently, an increase in the city’s room tax rate.
Calling it a “slush fund,” Ald. Paul Skidmore, District 9, also voted against the ordinance because he said it shifts money around rather than cutting expenses in the city.
“It’s just pots of money that can be moved around when it’s convenient,” Skidmore said.
Alds. Shiva Bidar, District 5, and David Ahrens, District 15, also voted against the proposed vehicle registration fee.
Soglin’s proposal comes on the heels of Dane County’s adopted registration fee of $28, which takes effect in October and is in addition to the $75 state fee. If the mayor’s proposal is adopted, vehicle owners with a car registered in the city would pay a total of $120.
In order to have the fee effective by January 2019, the ordinance would have to be adopted no later than the Sept. 4 City Council meeting. If the City Council does not approve the ordinance, Soglin could include the measure in his executive budget.
The Equal Opportunities Commission will review the proposed ordinance Thursday at 5 p.m. in room 357 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Schmiedicke said he hopes a racial equity analysis will be complete for the commission’s review.