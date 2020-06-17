Madison City Council blocks $50,000 for sponge-firing 'projectile launchers' police used against protesters

Funding for the launchers was part of a resolution that would have moved $125,000 in unused police funds to purchase and install a generator at the East District Police Station for $75,000 and purchase the less-lethal equipment for $50,000. The other equipment would have included Tasers, ammunition and training for new instructors, Wahl said in a statement.

The amended resolution approved Tuesday left the funding for the generator, but took out the funding for the weapons.

Past use

Although the projectile launchers gained attention in recent weeks when used against protesters who took to the streets to take a stand against the death of George Floyd, historically they’ve been used as a less harmful option for dangerous incidents in Madison — aimed at stopping a threat while minimizing the risk of serious injury or death.

In 2017, for instance, Madison police used sponge rounds to subdue a suicidal 29-year-old man who confronted officers with the knife he had used to slice his neck. Former Police Chief Mike Koval said at the time that by using the weapon, police saved the man’s life.