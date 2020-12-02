Madison City Council bans use of face surveillance technology

In a separate vote that failed, five alders supported an alternate version of the legislation that would have expanded use of the technology to aid in the investigation of missing adults, to identify suspects in serious felony cases who pose significant risks to the public or to identify a deceased individual.

“Opening this up to criminal investigations is not something we can do and is a public safety issue for marginalized communities in Madison,” Ald. Max Prestigiacomo, District 8, said.

Proponents of the ban point to research showing that facial surveillance technology performs less effectively when analyzing the faces of women, people of color, the elderly and children. Many speakers described their lived experiences of not feeling safe because of the color of their skin.

“Facial recognition technology in the hands of the police has not been helpful for civilians at large but rather for the perpetuation of violence on Black and Brown bodies,” said Ananda Deacon, representing the ACLU Student Alliance at UW-Madison.

Supporters of these tools also addressed perceptions of public safety, arguing that facial recognition technology is a critical tool for law enforcement to identify victims and apprehend perpetrators.

