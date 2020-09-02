Madison City Council bans police use of neck restraints

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a move that aligns with current police policies, the City Council adopted an ordinance banning Madison Police Department officers from intentionally using carotid and neck restraints.

City Council President Syed Abbas, who represents District 12, said he hopes the decision will be a “strong message” to the state and other cities.

“We all know about police brutality and excessive use of force, and we have examples all around the country,” Abbas said. “This is an opportunity for us to show the state what cities can do, and I hope the state will follow the same pattern.”

Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said in a statement that the MPD does not teach or allow carotid or neck restraints, a technique used on George Floyd before he died in Minneapolis police custody in May.

"We don't train these techniques or authorize them, and to my knowledge have not used one in 30 years, so this ordinance is consistent with MPD practices and we do not have concerns,” Wahl said.