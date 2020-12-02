Madison City Council bans city agencies from using facial recognition technology

It was nearly 11 p.m. by the time the council voted on the facial recognition ban, and about 60 people had signed up to speak on the contentious proposal to install LED lights at Edgewood's Goodman Athletic Complex — a subject that has previously been debated into the wee hours of the morning during the years-long effort by Edgewood High School to make improvements to the field.

In May, the Plan Commission denied a permit for Edgewood to install the lights, and the private Catholic school quickly filed an appeal with the council. Edgewood had subsequently asked for a vote by the council to be delayed as it tried to work with neighbors on a compromise.

But Tuesday, it was the council's turn to further delay a decision, opting to either take it up during the next regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 5 or hold a special meeting later this month solely dedicated to the topic.

"I've got a whole pot of coffee brewing, and you're going to end the meeting," Carter joked.

The appeal is the latest chapter in a three-year saga to make improvements to the athletics field right off Monroe Street, which has drawn fierce opposition from some neighbors who are concerned about increased noise and traffic in the Near West Side neighborhood.