Madison voters narrowed their choices for alders in four districts Tuesday night.
All of Madison’s 20 City Council seats are up for election on April 2. Of those, Districts 3, 12, 13 and 15 featured primary elections, although a total of 11 districts will see turnover following the general election April 2.
In District 3 on Madison’s east side, Lindsay Lemmer and Mike Cerro will face off in the general election. Whoever wins will replace former alder Amanda Hall, who resigned Feb. 5 because she moved out of the district. Hall was not planning on running for re-election.
Lemmer secured 57.3 percent, or 947 votes, compared to Cerro’s 28.4 percent, or 469 votes. Jared Schumacker also ran for District 3 and gained 13.5 percent, or 223 votes.
“I am humbled and honored to have been chosen by the voters of District 3 to continue on to the general election,” Lemmer said in a statement.
Lemmer, 37, is a communications strategist who has lived in the district for the past two years. She said the city needs to support a strong middle class, growing economy and infrastructure.
If elected, she plans to address ways to make it easier to rent, own or stay in a home in Madison, promote after-school programming for youth and support public transit that prepares Madison for future growth.
Cerro, 55, said the election process so far has been "energizing." Cerro has self-funded his campaign so far, which he said has limited his ability to get his message out.
If elected, Cerro would like to secure funding for an ambulance at Fire Station 13. The east side station was built in 2014 but does not have an ambulance. Cerro said overall, the city has a “deficiency in emergency service personnel,” including police officers.
"Madison is a great city, and it has worked extremely hard over the decades to provide a place for everyone to feel they have a seat at the table," Cerro, who has lived in District 3 for 40 years, said in a statement. "It is a thriving fast-growing city, which brings with it a whole new set of issues to solve. I believe I am the best candidate to provide that future vision and the voice for the district in solving these issues, and to help Madison continue to be a great city for now and the future."
District 12 candidates Syed Abbas, 32, and Diane Farsetta, 46, pulled through the primary and will be on the ballot in April. Abbas gained 44.7 percent of the votes compared to Farsetta’s 34.2 percent, a difference of 211 votes.
The northeast side district is home to major projects including the Madison Public Market and the redevelopment of the former Oscar Mayer site. Ald. Larry Palm currently holds the seat but is not running for re-election.
Abbas, the Eken Park Neighborhood Association co-chair, said he would address unemployment rates in District 12, if elected, and envisions using the former Oscar Mayer site to create a pipeline for employment. Through his work in the neighborhood assoication, Abbas said District 12 residents want an engaged and safe community and more economic development.
"I’m feeling great. It’s amazing," Abbas said. "We’ll keep the same momentum of going door to door."
Farsetta said she is dedicated to working on transportation alternatives, quality affordable housing and community health and safety.
“Our robust primary race reflects the interest in major changes facing our area, including the Public Market and Oscar Mayer redevelopment,” Farsetta said in a statement. “My years of grassroots and neighborhood activism, policy experience and track record of getting things done, even in the context of bureaucracies, will make me an effective and responsive alder.”
In District 13, Tag Evers, talent buyer for FPC Live, and Dudgeon Monroe Neighborhood Association president David Hoffert emerged from a four-way primary against Justin Kirchen and Lee Lazar. Evers secured 53.9 percent of the votes, or 1,426, compared to Hoffert’s 34.9 percent, or 925.
Ald. Allen Arntsen currently holds the seat and replaced former alder Sara Eskrich, who left the City Council mid-term. Arntsen is not running for re-election. Evers and Hoffert were finalists along with Arntsen in the city’s selection for interim alders.
District 13 encompasses a diverse district that runs from Monroe Street to Lake Monona, bordered by Regent Street on the north and the University of Wisconsin Arboretum and Wingra Creek on the south. It is marked by major development, including project proposals for the former Truman Olson site on South Park Street and a new Edgewood High School stadium.
"I'm very pleased with the spectacular turnout today and the very strong show of support,” Evers, 62, said in a statement. “I'm thrilled at the opportunity to work hard for the future of District 13 and our city.”
The two candidates hold different views on the proposal for a new stadium with lights, seats and amplified sound to host Friday night football games and other varsity events at Edgewood High School's Monroe Street campus.
Evers is staunchly opposed. Hoffert is “open to the concept” but opposed to the current iteration of the proposal because he said it does not reflect a "genuine negotiation with the neighborhood."
With Hoffert’s past experience navigating controversial development proposals in the neighborhood, he said he excels at facilitating discussion.
“We need a leader who brings people together over tough issues, rather than sowing division. That's exactly what I've been doing for two years as president of the Dudgeon Monroe Neighborhood Association, including for a development proposal on Monroe Street that could have led to the kind of furor we're seeing now with Edgewood,” Hoffert, 32, said. “It didn't because I made sure everyone was heard, emphasized common values, and worked toward an appropriate compromise.”
In a close race, District 15 candidates Grant Foster and Angela Jenkins advance to the general election with a difference of just four votes between them.
Foster secured 40.7 percent, or 690 votes, compared to Jenkins’ 40.5 percent, or 686. A third candidate, Justin Williams, received 18.5 percent, or 313 votes.
“I’m grateful for all the support I’ve received during this campaign and am humbled by the results of the primary,” Foster, 40, said in a statement. “I’ve spent the last several months knocking on doors and listening to neighbors and am excited to continue this important work in advance of the April 2nd election.”
Foster first got involved in Madison local government because he wanted to improve winter road conditions for cyclists. That led to his appointment to the Pedestrian, Bicycle and Motor Vehicle Commission.
Jenkins, 39, is the Lake Edge Neighborhood Association president and also serves on the Olbrich Botanical Society board. As the city grows and changes, Jenkins said the city must address the need for affordable housing, accessibility and equity.
“My priority in this race was to connect and engage with as many residents in the district as possible and to hear their thoughts and concerns,” Jenkins said in a statement. “I am excited to continue reaching out neighbors, knocking on doors and visiting businesses and schools in District 15.”
District 15 includes, among others, the Lake Edge, Eastmorland, Hawthorne and Glendale neighborhoods, and is bounded by Lake Monona, Stoughton Road, Pflaum Road and Highway 151. Current Ald. David Ahrens is not running for re-election.
Currently in District 15, the city is overseeing the Milwaukee Street Area Plan. This special area plan will recommend land uses, street and block patterns, park locations, and bike and pedestrian networks for a large area surrounding about a mile of Milwaukee Street. The district is also home to the development of Royster Corners, a mixed-use project at the intersection of Cottage Grove and Dempsey roads that includes a new Pinney Library Branch.