Madison City Council backs moving Parking Enforcement unit out of Police Department

Facing staunch opposition from parking officers, the Madison City Council narrowly approved Tuesday transferring the duties and oversight of the Parking Enforcement unit out of the Madison Police Department.

The council voted 11-8 on a proposal to move the unit to the supervision of the city's Parking Division, which operates the public parking garages, lots and on-street parking programs. The transfer is expected to be fully complete by 2023.

Supporters said the transfer of the unit, which employees 28 full-time parking officers and three management positions, upholds commitments to constituents to move resources and responsibilities from the Police Department that can be conducted by other agencies.

"I believe that we should be taking things out of the Police Department's purview that don’t have to be there," said Ald. Arvina Martin, 11th District.

But opponents wrestled with unanswered questions, including how much it could cost the city to transfer the unit and how existing information sharing between Parking Enforcement officers and police might continue.