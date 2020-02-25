Madison City Council awards $1.8 million for South Side low-cost housing

Plans for the housing include 150 rental units, 94 of which would be affordable for those with incomes at or below 50% of the county median income, which would be $45,200 for a family of three. Some would be geared to those at 30% of the county median income.

Ald. Tag Evers, who represents the area, said a larger portion of the units will be low cost, and they'll be much less expensive than units in other affordable housing projects. For instance, the apartment building being developed on Judge Doyle Square Downtown will only reserve 37 of its 162 units for those with incomes at 60% or 80% of the median income.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Evers said teachers, nurses, firefighters, first responders and many others contribute to the city but are "not making the big bucks."

“If they’re not able to live in the city where they work, what does that mean for us as a community?” Evers said.

The project would be completed in two phases. The first is the six-story building with the 150 housing units, parking garage and grocery store. A five-story second phase, with no cost details as yet, would have 80 housing units.

Robot ordinance