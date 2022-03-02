Madison City Council awards $700K for nonprofits to help undocumented immigrants

An emotionally conflicted Madison City Council awarded $700,000 in federal relief dollars Tuesday night to help undocumented immigrants to organizations largely serving the Latino community over a competing proposal that would have broadened the populations served by the funding.

Lamenting the lack of money to meet the needs of vulnerable immigrants, the council voted 14-6 to provide one-time grants to eight Madison nonprofits to provide direct assistance for immigrants living illegally in the United States, such as legal aid, transportation, rental assistance, food security and internet access.

"We thought that the biggest impact we could make with this way too small amount of money was what we proposed," said Vice President Arvina Martin, who sits on a committee that made the recommendations last month. "We really felt that we could serve more people with the recommendations we put out from that committee."

City staff initially recommended a slightly different group of eight from the 15 grant applicants, which are being funded out of the city's share of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

A majority of the groups recommended by city staff serve Latino immigrants living in the United States illegally, but also included more nonprofits than what was ultimately approved that have experience aiding Southeast Asian, Hmong and African immigrant communities.

Supporters of the Community Services Committee's recommendations said Latinos represent the vast majority of Madison's undocumented community, and the nonprofits selected for the grants have an established history of helping the population.

"This is a community that deserves attention and more funds," said Karen Menendez Coller, executive director of Centro Hispano of Dane County, which would have received a grant under both proposals.

How they voted: For: Alds. Syed Abbas, Christian Albouras, Brian Benford, Juliana Bennett, Sheri Carter, Tag Evers, Gary Halverson, Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Lindsay Lemmer, Arvina Martin, Charles Myadze, Mike Verveer, Regina Vidaver and Nasra Wehelie Against: Alds. Nikki Conklin, Jael Currie, Yannette Figueroa Cole, Grant Foster, Keith Furman and Patrick Heck

Ald. Yannette Figueroa Cole sponsored a competing proposal to award the $700,000 to the eight groups initially recommended by staff.

"The staff recommendations were more inclusive of the undocumented communities we currently have in Madison," Figueroa Cole, 10th District, said. "I'm saying provide funding for organizations that serve the Latinx community in addition to other organizations."

Kabzuag Vaj, co-executive director of Freedom Inc., which was recommended by staff but not awarded a grant by council, said the Southeast Asian community is a population "nobody else is serving."

According to a city chart on the grant applicants, six of the eight approved for funding are identified to primarily work with Latino immigrants. Under the staff recommendation, four of the eight predominately help Latinos.

Ald. Christian Albouras, 20th District, said the Community Services Committee went through a deliberative process of evaluating staff recommendations on Feb. 23 before coming up with its own, which included four of the same nonprofits supported by staff.

He was also critical some nonprofits that scored high on an evaluation rubric were not included in the Community Development Division's recommendations.

Yolanda Shelton-Morris, the city's community resources manager, said staff also considered what populations nonprofits serve and how quickly they could provide aid in making recommendations.

"The score is important, it's not the only actor for staff in terms of funding recommendations," she said.

While council members weren't aligned on how to allocate the money, they agreed there is a large need to help a community disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

"I know that everybody who has been involved in this conversation tonight cares deeply about the welfare of undocumented folks in the Madison area," Martin, 11th District, said. "I don't want that to get lost."

The nonprofits and grant amounts are:

African Center for Community Development, $100,000

Catholic Multicultural Center, $50,000

Centro Hispano Inc., $150,000

Community Immigration Law Center, $100,000

Latino Academy for Workforce Development, $150,000

The Rainbow Project, $25,000

Rise Wisconsin, $50,000

Vera Court Neighborhood Center, $75,000

