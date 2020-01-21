Madison City Council authorizes purchase of east side property for park expansion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“As density increases, more parkland will be needed to meet the diverse needs of existing and future residents,” Shea said. “We don't have a specific plan for the properties and would likely hold off on a plan for them until we acquire most, if not all, of the potential properties for expansion.”

The estimated acquisition cost of the property is $227,900. Other costs includes $20,000 in real estate costs for environmental site assessment and $247,9090 for title work, miscellaneous closing costs and staff time. The Parks Division 2020 adopted capital budget includes $6.5 million in the Land Acquisition capital program, which is funded by Park Impact Fees.

Sufficient funding is available for the purchase of the parcel, according to the resolution's fiscal note.

The Milwaukee Street planning area extends from Highway 30 on the north to approximately one block south of Milwaukee Street. It also includes several major properties that appear likely to develop or redevelop in the coming years, including the 65-acre Voit Farm property at 3450 Milwaukee St.