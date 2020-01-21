Madison City Council authorizes purchase of east side property for park expansion

Madison’s City Council authorized on Tuesday the purchase of a Milwaukee Street property for the purpose of expanding O.B. Sherry Park located on Starkweather Creek on the city’s east side.
The city plans to purchase 8,812 square feet of land and single family home improvements from Judith Voit Underwood, owner of the property at 3461 Milwaukee St.
“The idea with the expansion of O.B. Sherry was to gain some acreage, but also greatly improve (visibility) of the park from Milwaukee Street, creating more activity and usage of the park spaces for existing and new residents,” city planner Dan McAuliffe said.
Expanding the park is consistent with the city’s Milwaukee Street Special Area Plan, which will guide the future of the Milwaukee Street corridor generally between Fair Oaks Avenue and Highway 51.
O.B. Sherry Park includes an open lawn and playground but is separated from Milwaukee Street by five residential properties. Lacking public street frontage “negatively impacts the character of the space and limits visibility into and out of the park,” the special area plan states.
Parks Division spokeswoman Ann Shea said the additional property will add visibility and connectivity to Milwaukee Street.
You have free articles remaining.
“As density increases, more parkland will be needed to meet the diverse needs of existing and future residents,” Shea said. “We don't have a specific plan for the properties and would likely hold off on a plan for them until we acquire most, if not all, of the potential properties for expansion.”
The estimated acquisition cost of the property is $227,900. Other costs includes $20,000 in real estate costs for environmental site assessment and $247,9090 for title work, miscellaneous closing costs and staff time. The Parks Division 2020 adopted capital budget includes $6.5 million in the Land Acquisition capital program, which is funded by Park Impact Fees.
Sufficient funding is available for the purchase of the parcel, according to the resolution's fiscal note.
The Milwaukee Street planning area extends from Highway 30 on the north to approximately one block south of Milwaukee Street. It also includes several major properties that appear likely to develop or redevelop in the coming years, including the 65-acre Voit Farm property at 3450 Milwaukee St.
The Voit Farm property, the largest in the planning area, is not listed for sale but the owners are working with a real estate agent in preparation for a future sale, according to the special area plan.
A coalition of east side nonprofit and community organizations are interested in collectively purchasing the land. McAuliffe said neither the grassroots group or the Voit family have approached the city about the concept.
“The last action the city took was to officially stop pursuing acquisition of the northern half of the property for a water quality improvement project,” McAuliffe said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.