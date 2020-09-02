Madison City Council approves years-in-the-making civilian oversight for police

The power to hire, fire and discipline police would remain with the city’s Police and Fire Commission. The oversight office would also not be entitled to participate in the official investigations of deaths caused by officers — which under state law must be conducted by outside law enforcement agencies.

Still, both oversight measures would give the community tools to oversee the city’s police force. That has been a frequent demand during this summer’s protests against police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is now paralyzed from the waist down after an officer shot him seven times in the back. Protesters have repeatedly called for “community control over police.”

A few dozen members of the public spoke at the meeting, most calling on the council to leave the proposals as is, and give the office as much power as possible.

“I just ask that we not sweep in at the 11th hour and make changes,” Madison resident Amy Owen said.

No changes