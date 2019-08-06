Adopting recommendations from a committee reviewing city police policies for the past three years, the Madison City Council approved two changes to the Madison Police Department’s procedures Tuesday.
The changes would create a civilian oversight body to monitor the police department and a comprehensive internal review process for critical incidents. A fiscal review of the measures would need to be approved by the council before the changes are implemented.
The changes were from a list of about 200 recommendations that the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee plans to present in its final report, which is due at the end of August but might not come out until September.
The committee was tasked with doing a comprehensive review of the police department and finding ways to improve police-community relations in the wake of the 2015 death of Tony Robinson, an unarmed, intoxicated and allegedly combative black teen who was fatally shot by a Madison police officer.
Sharon Irwin, Robinson’s grandmother, lauded the work of the ad hoc committee and urged council members to support the two recommendations.
“We are on the forefront of change,” Irwin said Tuesday. “We need to move forward and not be afraid.”
The committee was supposed to wait to make recommendations until its final report was published, but co-chair of the committee Keith Findley said the two changes were time-sensitive.
Findley said the civilian oversight body is the committee’s number one recommendation because of the need for community members to continually look at what the police department is doing, see if more dialogue is needed or make changes to strengthen the community.
Ad hoc members wanted to put the measure before the council now so council members would have time to consider including it in the upcoming budget, Findley said.
“We believe it is the centerpiece, it is the lynchpin, of the whole program,” Findley said.
He said the internal review process is timely because the city might be able to take part in a project with the University of Pennsylvania’s law school on setting up a “non-blaming” review system. The school has received a grant for the project and Madison would need to apply soon to be a part of it.
Findley said the point of the review isn’t to blame a particular officer for wrongdoing but to look at how the police department and the community can learn from an undesirable incident.
Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1, said she believes in the work of the ad hoc committee but did not want to approve the two recommendations without seeing the ad hoc committee’s final report.
“We have not seen the report as a whole and that still is troubling to me,” Harrington-McKinney said.
Ald. Sheri Carter, 14th district, said she wanted to see the 200 recommendations to see if any better served her community.
The council approved the two recommendations on a voice vote with Carter voting against and Harrington-McKinney and Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th district, abstaining.
Ald. Shiva Bidar, 5th District, said the approval does not commit Madison to providing funding for the oversight body and the new review process. The next step is determining whether the changes are feasible.
“This is, ‘We would like to do it,’” Bidar said. “The next step is, ‘Can we do it?’”
In other business, the council:
- Decided not to vote on a finding of demolition by neglect on the Suhr House, 121 Langdon Street, instead sending the measure back to the Landmarks Commission for reconsideration at its Sept. 16 meeting. If the property owner makes the necessary repairs to the building, the commission was directed to rescind the demolition by neglect ruling. If not, the commission was directed to send the measure back to the city council.
- Selected Sankofa Behavioral and Community Health as the new on-site service provider for Tree Lane Apartments, which provides housing and social support for formerly homeless families.
- Approved the Vera Court Neighborhood Center Inc. to build a new and improved Bridge-Lakepoint-Waunona Neighborhood Center on the South Side with $2 million in city funding on the project. The center currently provides summer camps, other youth programming, a food pantry, community meals, senior programming, job training and other social services.