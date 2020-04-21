Madison City Council approves taking another look at using police body cameras

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Madison will again consider whether its police force should be equipped with body-worn cameras.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously to establish a committee to study whether the Madison Police Department should implement a body-worn camera program. It is the third such committee since 2015 to be created to review the merits of the technology.

To prevent spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the council has been meeting via Zoom video conferences. Tuesday's second-ever fully virtual meeting yielded more hiccups than the first digital meeting a few weeks ago.

Some council members were muted at times when they tried to talk, one council member was delayed in joining the Zoom conference for a few minutes and one vote had to be redone because another alder was unable to vote due to poor internet connectivity. But overall, the interruptions were minor or got resolved by city staff.

The new committee to study body cameras will be called the Body-Worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee. It is required to submit its recommendations to the council by January.